Deloitte Romania completes audit of VPN company’s no logs policy

22nd September 2022, Bucharest, Romania: Online privacy advocates and VPN provider, CyberGhost, has announced that its no logs policy for its VPN service has been independently audited by Deloitte Romania.

CyberGhost server

CyberGhost invited the big four firm to audit its VPN server network and management systems, examining how it maintains a zero-log VPN service in order to confirm that server configurations align with internal privacy policies, and are not designed to identify users or pinpoint their activities.

CyberGhost is focused on defending people’s right to digital privacy. Transparency and a robust no logs policy are central to that, ensuring people feel confident in their security and anonymity online. To deliver its no logs policy, CyberGhost has developed its VPN network architecture and supporting processes to prevent data retention. By running its VPN service on RAM-only servers, the company can ensure that all server data is immediately deleted with every reboot. CyberGhost also runs a token-based system that ensures every user’s Dedicated IP address is truly anonymous, making it impossible to identify a customer or their browsing details.

“Transparency is in the DNA of CyberGhost. We were the first business in the VPN industry to publish a transparency report and have proudly led from the front to drive better visibility in this space for consumers,” commented Timo Beyel, CyberGhost spokesperson. “Voluntarily submitting our policies and systems for third-party auditing is a new milestone in our transparency efforts. However, it’s also a continuation of our dedication to delivering the best possible digital privacy experience for our customers.”

This audit has been conducted in accordance with the International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) applicable to Assurance Engagements Other Than Audits or Reviews of Historical Financial Information.

Because of the extensive nature of the audit and the scope of Deloitte services, excerpts from the report cannot be shared with the audience, in order to ensure none of the audit results are taken out of context and misunderstood. The full report is available for CyberGhost customers and can be read here: https://www.cyberghostvpn.com/en_US/privacyhub/privacy-audit/

ENDS

About CyberGhost

Founded in 2011, CyberGhost is dedicated to building a future where privacy online is a basic human right. The company’s VPN platform is one of the most reliable in the world, delivering a secure and private online experience to millions of people globally. CyberGhost has been part of Kape Technologies (LSE:KAPE) since 2017. To learn more about CyberGhost, visit www.cyberghostvpn.com.

Contact

CyberGhost press team

press@cyberghost.ro

Hannah Williams

Kaizo for CyberGhost

hannah.williams@kaizo.co.uk