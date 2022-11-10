Online privacy champion launches new program on BugCrowd

November 10, 2022, Bucharest, Romania: Delivering a secure VPN service is critical for maintaining privacy online and, in recognition of this, online privacy advocates and VPN provider CyberGhost has launched a new public bug bounty on BugCrowd.

CyberGhost invites anyone acting in good faith to submit vulnerability disclosures, including independent security researchers, industry partners, vendors, customers, and consultants. For each verified bug disclosed as part of the program, CyberGhost is offering up to $1,250 USD, depending on the severity of the submission.

“As our digital world grows, online privacy has never been more important. By continually assessing the security of our services, using activities such as our bug bounty program, we can empower our customers with the confidence that they are using a secure, trustworthy VPN service. The introduction of our bug bounty program is a significant step in continuing to deliver a world-class, secure, service to our customers, and we look forward to working with the wider security community going forwards,” commented CyberGhost spokesperson Timo Beyel.

CyberGhost’s bug bounty program sits alongside its existing vulnerability disclosure programs. All aspects of CyberGhost’s infrastructure and applications are included within the program, including its server architecture, platform and mobile applications, and website presence.

The bug bounty program uses the BugCrowd Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy to rank the different criticality levels of bugs uncovered. In line with this, CyberGhost will offer different levels of bounty based on different levels of technical severity.

For more information about CyberGhost’s new bug bounty program, please visit: https://www.cyberghostvpn.com/en_US/privacyhub/cyberghost-bug-bounty/

ENDS

About CyberGhost

Founded in 2011, CyberGhost is dedicated to building a future where privacy online is a basic human right. The company’s VPN platform is one of the most reliable in the world, delivering a secure and private online experience to millions of people globally. CyberGhost has been part of Kape Technologies (LSE:KAPE) since 2017. To learn more about CyberGhost, visit www.cyberghostvpn.com.

Contact

CyberGhost press team

press@cyberghost.ro