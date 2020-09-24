Embedded iPaaS company rises in the iPaaS Autumn Grid while debuting in G2’s API Management Grid report

24 Sept 2020 - Having debuted in G2.com Inc grid reports at the beginning of 2020, low-code, UK-based, embedded integration SaaS company Cyclr has been awarded the overall "Best Support" and "Easiest To Do Business With'' in the iPaaS category. This is the third quarter in a row that Cyclr has received these prestigious accolades.

Cyclr logo

As well as retaining the customer success awards, Cyclr has continued to move up the overall rankings as well as being featured in the G2 API Management report for the first time.

The continued rise in standings reflects Cyclr’s user-centric approach to providing simple tools for complex tasks - allied to strong support and customer care.

Fraser Davidson, CEO of Cyclr, said, “The embedded iPaaS market is at an exciting stage as awareness grows and more SaaS companies view it as the optimum way in which to handle native integrations. Despite the speed at which the market is evolving, it is critical to us to keep the customer at the heart of everything we do. I am proud that my team has continued to do this on a recurring basis.

Winning the overall Best Support and Easiest To Do Business With badges for three quarters in a row, whilst handling the growth in our client base, and on top of being recognised in the API Management category, is a real credit to my team. I am very pleased to have external recognition of the effort they put into caring for each and every customer.”

Cyclr’s embedded integration toolkit empowers SaaS companies to rapidly expand their in-app connectivity capabilities. Cyclr has received high marks for ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup from small and mid-market companies.

G2 category Grid Reports assess reviews by verified users, providing unbiased ratings on user satisfaction, features and price based on the most reviews available anywhere.

ENDS

About Cyclr

Cyclr has been developing its product since 2013, when it was one of the very first to market with an embedded iPaaS solution that now benefits from years of development effort and testing. Cyclr’s solution is comprehensive, scalable and rich in function. It starts from the premise of ‘simplicity first’.

The Cyclr solution enables other software companies (as well as digital agencies and technically-literate enterprises) to quickly create, manage and deploy integrations for use by their own end-users and clients, known as ‘embedding’. Cyclr is built from the ground up for embedding and is designed to be simple and intuitive to use and deploy, meaning that integrations can be designed and delivered by commercial teams as well as development teams.

Today Cyclr is a growing company and has enabled the creation of hundreds of apps, saving its customers thousands of hours of wasted human capital. The Cyclr connectivity library continues to grow and the company develops new integration possibilities for customers every day.

Cyclr is based between Eastbourne and Brighton and has customers in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.

https://cyclr.com/