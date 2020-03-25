Embedded iPaaS company earns top ranking for high customer satisfaction and customer support

25 March 2020 - Young British SaaS company Cyclr today announced that they have been awarded the overall "Best Support" and "Easiest To Do Business With'' awards by G2 in their Spring 2020 G2 Grid report for iPaaS. This is the first time Cyclr has been featured in the G2 reports, taking its place alongside a number of industry-leading integration vendors.

Cyclr Logo

In particular, the awards recognises the Cyclr team’s outstanding support for their customers, helping them benefit from easier integration building, native in-app deployments and scalability. Using Cyclr saves SaaS teams vital developer resources and drives efficiency.

Fraser Davidson, CEO of Cyclr, said, “I am incredibly proud that my team has been recognised as overall category winners for both customer support and ease to do business with. We are a young business, but we have strong values and being a close partner to our clients is the strongest of those. It is the first time that we have made it into the G2 Grid and being recognised as a High Performer first time out is incredible validation. I look forward to us building on this position even further.”

Cyclr is an embedded integration toolkit that empowers other SaaS companies to rapidly expand their in-app integration capabilities. It has been named a High Performer by G2 based on its high customer satisfaction score, receiving high marks for ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup from small and mid-market companies.

G2 category Grid Reports assess reviews by verified users, providing unbiased ratings on user satisfaction, features and price based on the most reviews available anywhere. Customers reviewing Cyclr have collectively given the platform an overall 4.8 ranking on a 5.0 scale, and 10 out of 10 for quality of support.

About Cyclr

Cyclr has been developing its product since 2013, when it was one of the very first to market with an embedded iPaaS solution that now benefits from years of development effort and testing. Cyclr’s solution is comprehensive, scalable and rich in function. It starts from the premise of ‘simplicity first’.

The Cyclr solution enables other software companies (as well as digital agencies and technically-literate enterprises) to quickly create, manage and deploy integrations for use by their own end-users and clients, known as ‘embedding’. Cyclr is built from the ground up for embedding and is designed to be simple and intuitive to use and deploy, meaning that integrations can be designed and delivered by commercial teams as well as development teams.

Today Cyclr is a growing company and has enabled the creation of hundreds of apps, saving its customers thousands of hours of wasted human capital. The Cyclr connectivity library continues to grow and the company develops new integration possibilities for customers every day.

Cyclr is based between Eastbourne, Brighton and London, and has customers in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.



https://cyclr.com/