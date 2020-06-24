Embedded iPaaS company earns top ranking for high customer satisfaction and customer support for second quarter in succession



24 June 2020 - Low-code, UK-based embedded integration SaaS company Cyclr has again been awarded the overall "Best Support" and "Easiest To Do Business With'' awards by G2.coma, Inc in their Summer 2020 G2 Grid report for iPaaS. This is the second quarter in a row that Cyclr has been featured in the G2 reports, retaining their customer success awards and moving up the overall rankings in the process.

Fraser Davidson, CEO of Cyclr, said, “Winning the overall Best Support and Easiest To Do Business With badges for two quarters in a row is a real credit to my team. I am very pleased to have external recognition of the effort they put into caring for each and every customer.

“The embedded iPaaS market is at an exciting stage as awareness grows and more SaaS companies adopt it as the optimum way in which to handle native integrations. Despite the speed at which the market is evolving, it is critical to us to keep the customer at the heart of everything we do.”



Cyclr’s embedded integration toolkit empowers SaaS companies to rapidly expand their in-app connectivity capabilities. Cyclr has received high marks for ease of use, quality of support and ease of setup from small and mid-market companies.



G2 category Grid Reports assess reviews by verified users, providing unbiased ratings on user satisfaction, features and price based on the most reviews available anywhere. Customers reviewing Cyclr have collectively given the platform an overall 4.8 ranking on a 5.0 scale, and 10 out of 10 for quality of support.



ENDS



About Cyclr

Cyclr has been developing its product since 2013, when it was one of the very first to market with an embedded iPaaS solution that now benefits from years of development effort and testing. Cyclr’s solution is comprehensive, scalable and rich in function. It starts from the premise of ‘simplicity first’.



The Cyclr solution enables other software companies (as well as digital agencies and technically-literate enterprises) to quickly create, manage and deploy integrations for use by their own end-users and clients, known as ‘embedding’. Cyclr is built from the ground up for embedding and is designed to be simple and intuitive to use and deploy, meaning that integrations can be designed and delivered by commercial teams as well as development teams.



Today Cyclr is a growing company and has enabled the creation of hundreds of apps, saving its customers thousands of hours of wasted human capital. The Cyclr connectivity library continues to grow and the company develops new integration possibilities for customers every day.



Cyclr is based between Eastbourne and Brighton and has customers in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.



https://cyclr.com/

Press contact

Kate Gordon

Email: kate [at] brightsparkpr [dot] com

Tel: +44 (0)7980 921961