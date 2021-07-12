Cynet, the world’s first autonomous breach protection platform has appointed Nuvias as its European distributor.

Woking, UK: 12/07/2021– Nuvias, the high value European distributor, will distribute Cynet’s breach protection platform, detecting threats on endpoints, networks, and users in Europe.

As cyberattacks grow in number and sophistication, businesses need to ensure threat detection and prevention are in place, and they are expertly managed and maintained. This can imply complex and expensive operations, as well presenting a challenge due to the shortage in cybersecurity experts.

Cynet provides a solution to these challenges by integrating a range of security checks and automated response onto one platform that does not require additional staff to operate. Cynet’s platform is backed by a proactive 24/7 Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service that is included for all clients at no extra cost. These integrated features act like an autopilot to enable any business, even those with limited cybersecurity personnel, to manage their threat protection with minimal intervention. Cynet 360 eliminates the need of complex multi-product stacks, making robust breach protection within reach for organisations of all sizes.

David Harvey, VP Vendor Alliances at Nuvias commented: “In a climate where cybersecurity has become an urgent priority for most businesses, as cybercriminals refine and intensify their attacks, we are ensuring our range of preventative and diagnostic solutions are both leading-edge, to match the new threats and available to all sizes of organisations. Cynet have managed to compress a comprehensive prevention and detection stack into an autonomous solution that even companies with limited resources can deploy effectively. We think this will be a winning card for our channel partners to play across multiple markets.”

Cynet has an existing UK partnership with recently acquired Cloud Distribution, now a Nuvias Group company. As a first step Nuvias will be extending its remit across the DACH and Benelux regions.



Miri Varbitzky, Senior Sales Director Central Europe at Cynet commented: “The channel is a strategically important route to market for our expansion into Europe following our fast growth in the US. We are excited to be working with Nuvias to leverage their reach in the European market and their technology expertise. Our flexible, easy-to-deploy threat prevention platform automates the critical technologies required to protect against modern day threats, eliminating the complexity involved in effective cybersecurity”.

About Cynet:

Cynet 360 is the world’s first Autonomous Breach Protection platform that natively integrates XDR endpoint, user and network attack prevention and detection capabilities with an incident engine that fully automates investigation and remediation actions, backed by a 24/7 world-class MDR service. End to end, fully automated breach protection is now within reach of any organization, regardless of security team size and skill level. Visit: https://www.cynet.com.

About the Nuvias Group

The Nuvias Group is the fast-growing European next generation distributor with a broad range of innovative services and solutions designed to secure customer success and accelerate partner and vendor growth. In collaboration with leading technology suppliers, we specialise in providing security, agility and manageability for clients, networks and cloud technology solutions through an ecosystem of highly skilled channel partners. Discover more at www.Nuvias.com.

