SMi Reports: Agenda updates released for Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference
SMi Group’s 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe will commence on the 18th and 19th May 2020. The two-day event will be held in Prague and delve into the enhancement and overhaul of their fleets of armoured vehicles with a specific focus on the Central and Eastern Europe.
The conference will also provide a critical insight into what capabilities are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation. With that said, delegates will have the chance to meet and network with key programme managers, capability directors and operational commanders from the armed forces.
Future Armoured Vehicles CEE are pleased to have two new additions to its agenda such as:
Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces on ‘Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces’ discussing:
- Utilising modern IFV capabilities to evolve the Czech Armed Forces into a highly lethal and manoeuvrable fighting force
- Progressing Czech armoured vehicle programmes for maximum force efficiency
- Modernising Czech Land Force doctrine to fully exploit armoured assets on the battlefield
Brigadier General Gábor Lőrincz, Commander of the HDF 25th "Klapka György" Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces on ‘Generating Effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026’ discussing:
- Zrinyi 2026 Development Programme and the implications for armoured vehicle capability in Hungary
- Working with international partners to deliver modern combat capabilities
- Survivability and lethality concepts for the Zrinyi armoured vehicle platforms
- Acquisition of Leopard 2A7 Platforms to enhance armoured fighting vehicle capabilities
High Profile Regional Speakers include:
Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces
Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD
Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces
Brigadier General Gabor Lorincz, Commander of 25th Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces
Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces
Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces
Colonel Jaroslav Kozubek, Head of Department, Land Force Training Development, Czech Armed Forces
Lieutenant Colonel Vojko Sotlar, Chief Of Infantry Combat Development Section, Slovenian Army General Staff
Major Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence Forces
The summarised conference agenda:
Day One - 18th May 2020:
8.15 Registration & Coffee
8.50 Chairman's Opening Remarks
9.00 Developing the Future of Czech Land Force Strategy
Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces
9.40 Enhancing Armoured Vehicle Capacity and Interoperability to Provide a Flexible Combat Fleet for Future Polish Forces
Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces
10.20 Speaking Session Reserved for Gold Sponsor, Rheinmetall
11.00 Morning Coffee
11.30 Generating Effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026
Brigadier General Gabor Lorincz, Commander of 25th Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces
12.10 Speaking Session Reserved for Sponsor
12.50 Enhancing Romanian Armed Forces Ground Manoeuvre Capability for Advanced Interoperable Capability
Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces
1.30 Networking Lunch
2.30 The Future of the 7th Mechanized Brigade in the Czech Armed Forces
Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces
3.10 Analysing the Current and Future Role of Infantry Fighting Vehicles in the Czech Armed Forces
Colonel Jan Drozd, Dean University of Defence Brno, Czech Armed Forces
3.50 Afternoon Tea
4.20 The Evolution of the German Armoured Fighting Vehicles and Main Battle Tank Platforms
Colonel Hans-Joerg Voll, Branch Chief, Armoured Corps, Army Concepts and Capabilities Centre, German Army
5.00 Modernisation Developments for Spanish IFV Combat Capabilities
Colonel Jose Maria Gonzalez Casado, Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapon Directorate, Spanish MoD
5.40 Developing Mechanised Capacity for the Estonian Scouts Battalion
Major Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence Forces
6.20 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day One
Day Two - 19th May 2020:
8.30 Registration & Coffee
8.50 Chairman's Opening Remarks
9.00 Enhancing Ground Maneuver Capability through Successful Integration of Combat Systems
Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence
9.40 Ensuring Regional Security with Interoperable and Capable Ground Platforms
Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD
10.20 Speaking Session Reserved for Sponsor
11.00 Morning Coffee
11.30 Generating Multinational Interoperable Capability for Regional Security and Deterrence
Brigadier General Karel Rehka, Deputy Commander of Multinational Division North-East, Poland, NATO
12.10 The Digitization of German Armored Brigades
Colonel Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer Army, Directorate Head, German Army Headquarters
12.50 Networking Lunch
1.50 Evolution of IFV Training for Czech Land Forces
Colonel Jaroslav Kozubek, Head of Department, Land Force Training Development, Czech Armed Forces
2.30 Developing German Combat Vehicles for Enhanced Mechanized Manoeuvre Capability
Colonel Bernd Prill, Chief of Armoured Forces Training Division, Munster Training Center, German Armed Forces
3.10 Afternoon Tea
3.40 NATO Support and Procurement for Armoured Vehicles
Mr Robert Elvish, Programme Manager, Air and Land Combat Systems Programme Office, NATO Support and Procurement Agency
4.20 Deliberating New Trends and Challenges in Armoured Vehicle Interoperability
Mr Mario Blokken, Director, European Army Interoperability Centre - Finabel
5.00 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day Two
The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download
Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference
18th-19th May 2020
Prague, Czech Republic
