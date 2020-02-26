SMi Reports: Agenda updates released for Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference



SMi Group’s 6th annual Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe will commence on the 18th and 19th May 2020. The two-day event will be held in Prague and delve into the enhancement and overhaul of their fleets of armoured vehicles with a specific focus on the Central and Eastern Europe.



The conference will also provide a critical insight into what capabilities are being pursued by regional armed forces, reinforcing interoperability and cooperation. With that said, delegates will have the chance to meet and network with key programme managers, capability directors and operational commanders from the armed forces.



For interested parties, an early bird discount of £200 for bookings made by 28th February is available online at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/vuelioPR3



Future Armoured Vehicles CEE are pleased to have two new additions to its agenda such as:



Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces on ‘Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces’ discussing:

Utilising modern IFV capabilities to evolve the Czech Armed Forces into a highly lethal and manoeuvrable fighting force

Progressing Czech armoured vehicle programmes for maximum force efficiency

Modernising Czech Land Force doctrine to fully exploit armoured assets on the battlefield

Brigadier General Gábor Lőrincz, Commander of the HDF 25th "Klapka György" Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces on ‘Generating Effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026’ discussing:

Zrinyi 2026 Development Programme and the implications for armoured vehicle capability in Hungary

Working with international partners to deliver modern combat capabilities

Survivability and lethality concepts for the Zrinyi armoured vehicle platforms

Acquisition of Leopard 2A7 Platforms to enhance armoured fighting vehicle capabilities

High Profile Regional Speakers include:

Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces

Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD

Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces

Brigadier General Gabor Lorincz, Commander of 25th Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces

Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces

Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces

Colonel Jaroslav Kozubek, Head of Department, Land Force Training Development, Czech Armed Forces

Lieutenant Colonel Vojko Sotlar, Chief Of Infantry Combat Development Section, Slovenian Army General Staff

Major Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence Forces

The summarised conference agenda:

Day One - 18th May 2020:

8.15 Registration & Coffee

8.50 Chairman's Opening Remarks

9.00 Developing the Future of Czech Land Force Strategy

Major General Ivo Strecha, Director Force Development Division, Czech Armed Forces

9.40 Enhancing Armoured Vehicle Capacity and Interoperability to Provide a Flexible Combat Fleet for Future Polish Forces

Brigadier General Dariusz K. Parylak, Deputy Commander, 11th Armoured Cavalry Division, Polish Land Forces

10.20 Speaking Session Reserved for Gold Sponsor, Rheinmetall

11.00 Morning Coffee

11.30 Generating Effective Mass for the Future of Hungarian Armed Forces in 2026

Brigadier General Gabor Lorincz, Commander of 25th Infantry Brigade, Hungarian Defence Forces

12.10 Speaking Session Reserved for Sponsor

12.50 Enhancing Romanian Armed Forces Ground Manoeuvre Capability for Advanced Interoperable Capability

Brigadier General Claudiu Mihail Sava, Deputy Chief Land Forces for Operations, Training and Doctrine, Romanian Land Forces

1.30 Networking Lunch

2.30 The Future of the 7th Mechanized Brigade in the Czech Armed Forces

Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Deputy Commander 7th Mechanised Brigade, Czech Armed Forces

3.10 Analysing the Current and Future Role of Infantry Fighting Vehicles in the Czech Armed Forces

Colonel Jan Drozd, Dean University of Defence Brno, Czech Armed Forces

3.50 Afternoon Tea

4.20 The Evolution of the German Armoured Fighting Vehicles and Main Battle Tank Platforms

Colonel Hans-Joerg Voll, Branch Chief, Armoured Corps, Army Concepts and Capabilities Centre, German Army

5.00 Modernisation Developments for Spanish IFV Combat Capabilities

Colonel Jose Maria Gonzalez Casado, Head of Pizarro Program, Procurement and Weapon Directorate, Spanish MoD

5.40 Developing Mechanised Capacity for the Estonian Scouts Battalion

Major Eero Aija, Commanding Officer Scouts Battalion, Estonian Defence Forces

6.20 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day One



Day Two - 19th May 2020:

8.30 Registration & Coffee

8.50 Chairman's Opening Remarks

9.00 Enhancing Ground Maneuver Capability through Successful Integration of Combat Systems

Major General Gary Brito, Commanding General, Maneuver Center of Excellence

9.40 Ensuring Regional Security with Interoperable and Capable Ground Platforms

Major General Norbert Huber, Director Armament and Procurement, Austrian MoD

10.20 Speaking Session Reserved for Sponsor

11.00 Morning Coffee

11.30 Generating Multinational Interoperable Capability for Regional Security and Deterrence

Brigadier General Karel Rehka, Deputy Commander of Multinational Division North-East, Poland, NATO

12.10 The Digitization of German Armored Brigades

Colonel Frank Pieper, Chief Digital Officer Army, Directorate Head, German Army Headquarters

12.50 Networking Lunch

1.50 Evolution of IFV Training for Czech Land Forces

Colonel Jaroslav Kozubek, Head of Department, Land Force Training Development, Czech Armed Forces

2.30 Developing German Combat Vehicles for Enhanced Mechanized Manoeuvre Capability

Colonel Bernd Prill, Chief of Armoured Forces Training Division, Munster Training Center, German Armed Forces

3.10 Afternoon Tea

3.40 NATO Support and Procurement for Armoured Vehicles

Mr Robert Elvish, Programme Manager, Air and Land Combat Systems Programme Office, NATO Support and Procurement Agency

4.20 Deliberating New Trends and Challenges in Armoured Vehicle Interoperability

Mr Mario Blokken, Director, European Army Interoperability Centre - Finabel

5.00 Chairman's Closing Remarks and Close of Day Two

The event brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.futurearmouredvehicles.com/vuelioPR3



-- END –



Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe Conference

18th-19th May 2020

Prague, Czech Republic



Proudly Sponsored by: Gold sponsor - Rheinmetall



Sponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit at the event, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk