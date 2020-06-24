Honour marks D2L’s third award win of 2020 to date

LONDON, UK – 24th June, 2020 – Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that it has been named ‘Overall LMS Solution Provider of the Year’ for its Brightspace platform in the second annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

EdTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organisation that recognises the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards honours excellence in educational technology products, companies and people.

All award nominations were evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the EdTech industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of considerations, including innovation, design and user-experience, as well as overall technological advancement for their respective categories.

The Brightspace platform was recognised for its ability to provide personalised learning experiences at scale and that can accommodate growth. It supports educators enabling intuitive course design and building, content creation and effective assignment grading. Brightspace enables personalised learning journeys for each student and can be adapted according to an individual’s progress, action and needs.

“This award is a testament to our team’s commitment in providing the very best learning experiences for our valued customers. I am pleased that their efforts have been recognised in this way, especially among so many respected nominees. Our team works very closely with our clients to build products they love using, and it is truly an honour to receive this award, especially given these challenging times,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L.

This honour marks D2L’s third 2020 award, following two wins at the CODie Awards earlier this year, where it won Best K-12 Learning Management Solution, and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff.

For further information on D2L’s awards, please visit: https://www.d2l.com/en-eu/newsroom/

ABOUT THE EDTECH BREAKTHROUGH AWARDS

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honouring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure, worry-free platform that allows you to create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualised learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalised feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 VLE for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research, #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine and Aragon Research also included D2L in its Hot Vendors In Learning list. Brightspace was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards. To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

