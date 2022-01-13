Visual identity strengthens personalisation and collaboration narrative; Marks a new phase for D2L

LONDON — Jan. 13, 2022 — D2L, a global learning technology company transforming the way the world learns, launched a new visual brand identity and narrative. This underscores D2L’s longstanding commitment to transform the way the world learns with a deeper focus on personalised learning, strategic partnership, growth, and human potential. The brand launch marks a new chapter for D2L as a public company.

D2L logo

D2L is committed to reshaping the future of education and work, leading the way into a new era of personalised learning that’s driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality education, regardless of their age, ability or location. Its signature technology products – D2L Brightspace and D2L Wave – enhance the learning experience for millions of learners at every stage of life, from the earliest days of school to the working world.

“As founder of D2L, it is, of course, hard to say goodbye to a logo you helped the team craft. That said, the real joy in a brand exercise comes from the fresh look at what our brand represents – why we are here, what we are doing and who we are doing it for. Our brand renewal deepens our connection to our mission and charts a path to our future. Great brands are alive and grow,” said John Baker, Founder and CEO of D2L. “We work hard to help people build engaging learning experiences that inspire learners to achieve more than they dreamed possible. Our work has never been more important. I am deeply grateful for the hard work of our team to help us strengthen our identity and story – as we focus on our next chapter of growth in close collaboration with our clients.”

Created in partnership with Zulu Alpha Kilo, an award-winning, Toronto-based creative agency, D2L’s new brand positioning and visual identity system distinguishes its industry-leading technology and approach:

New Corporate Identifier

D2L’s new master logo embraces green to reflect evergreen learning, an exponent to symbolise the potential of partnership and collaboration, and a bold, strong typeface that speaks to innovation, simplicity and accessibility.

Learning is at an inflection point with unprecedented transformation underway that requires more than a learning management system (LMS). With this brand launch, D2L steps into an expanded category with a Learning Innovation Platform that defines the flexible, powerful and personalised experience and breaks free from the restrictive, one-size-fits-all limitations of a traditional LMS.

The sophistication of D2L’s new logo carries throughout the design system – unifying a new brand family of orange and blue product logos for D2L Brightspace and D2L Wave, introducing a stylised portrait approach to photography, and supporting a modern and clean look that complements the product sets.

“Design is one of the most essential tools we have for conveying brand identity. Our new brand harmonises the evolution of our company with the transformative impact we’re making for learners around the world,” said Aly Scott, Chief Marketing Officer of D2L. “It has been an enormously exciting year for our business in solving challenges for our customers and delivering continuous innovation. We’re excited to usher in a new era of personalised learning with a new brand that is inspired by the people we serve and the limitless potential of learners around the globe.”

Starting today, D2L customers, partners and learners will experience a new look and feel across the company and its channels, including a redesigned website and digital presence. To learn more about D2L’s new brand, visit D2L.com/brand. And please stay tuned for D2L’s upcoming, fully integrated brand campaign in February.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is a global learning technology company transforming the way the world learns. We’re leading the way into a new era of personalised learning, driven by the belief that everyone deserves access to high-quality education, regardless of their age, ability or location. Our signature technology products – D2L Brightspace and D2L Wave – enhance the learning experience for millions of learners at every stage of life, from the earliest days of school to the working world. Learn more at www.D2L.com.

