London, United Kingdom, 11th May 2020 - DECTA, the leading processing centre and provider of end-to-end services for payment processing, acquiring and card issuing announces a one-day merchant account opening program.

In turbulent times of changes, DECTA provides a unique option for merchants willing to shift their business to online. To support a fast transition to e-commerce, DECTA offers a one-day merchant account opening and instant access to the DECTA Gateway. In 24 hours, a company representative will be able to invoice customers online and see their payment status to get started the delivery process.

Retail or wholesale, from financial industry, electronics, healthcare or food supply - even before having a website now your company can accept payments. The process of application is the following:

Step 1: Contact DECTA via merchants@decta.com

Step 2: Add information about the company and the goods you are selling to DECTA payment gateway

Step 3: Present company structure and ownership documents for simplified legal checks to start receiving payments.

DECTA Gateway allows to generate as many electronic invoices - as you wish, with various customization options. The electronic invoice contains a payment link, which is sent to the customer's e-mail and when opened, it is redirected to the DECTA payment page, where the customer makes the payment. After the payment has been made, the DECTA Gateway will display information about the successful payment and may begin to deliver the product or service accordingly.

For those who want to supplement electronic invoicing with card payment acceptance from the company's own website (without sending the invoice via e-mail) then it is possible to integrate the website with DECTA Gateway API at the same time. Given that DECTA Gateway maintains plug-ins for popular online trading platforms such as WooCommerce, Opencart, Magento and others, integration can be accomplished in just a few days.

About DECTA

DECTA is a leading processing centre and provider of end-to-end services for payment processing, acquiring and card issuing for thousands of customers worldwide - including banks, financial organizations, payment services providers and online merchants. DECTA Limited is a fully licensed e-money institution, authorised by the FCA UK to provide financial services. The company is certified with the highest PCI DSS Level 1 standard and holds VISA and Mastercard Principal Member status. By combining its extensive business expertise, cutting-edge technology and individual approach to every customer, DECTA delivers tailored solutions. We enable our partners to solve business challenges, increase global reach, minimize risk and reduce costs. DECTA specialises in Acquiring, Online payments, Payment card processing, Financial services, E-commerce, Cards white-label solutions, Fraud and risk management, BIN Sponsorship, Payment services for forex, gaming, gambling, travel and other industries, Recurring payments, and Payments to the card.

