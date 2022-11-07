Washington D.C, USA, 07 November 2022: The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) would like to congratulate the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on their recent decision to bring next generation Wi-Fi closer to reality for homes and businesses across the United States.

Thirteen proposed automated frequency co-ordination (AFC) database systems have been conditionally approved to facilitate the next generation Wi-Fi technologies, including Wi-Fi 6E. AFC systems will manage spectrum access for standard-power unlicensed devices within the 6 GHz band. The decision lays the groundwork for future advancements, including Wi-Fi 7, to provide gigabit-plus speeds and simultaneous connections.

“The recent decision to enable the use of AFC database systems is a crucial milestone on the path to attend the growing demand for affordable and enhanced broadband access,” says Martha Suarez, President of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance. “Enabling the operation of the thirteen proposed entities will provide better, adaptable Wi-Fi to those that require this the most, and we’d like to compliment the FCC for recognizing this as a vital requirement.”

The entities making up the approved AFC systems include Broadcom, Google, Comsearch, Sony Group, Kyrio, Key Bridge Wireless, Nokia Innovations, Federated Wireless, Wireless Broadband Alliance, the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA), Qualcomm, Plume Design, and RED Technologies.

The FCC announced that the next steps in the AFC system approval process will include lab testing in order to verify that each entity operates in accordance with the Commission’s rules, as well as a public demonstration period and possible field integration testing. Testing protocols are still under development by relevant standard development organizations, including the WFA and WInnForum, but full approval will be given to commercial operations leveraging the AFC systems that successfully complete testing as well as public demonstrations.

The DSA looks forward to working with the FCC and industry to finalize the AFC system approval process and compliments the FCC for its leadership in providing reliable Wi-Fi for all Americans.

-ENDS-

