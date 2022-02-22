LONDON, 22 FEBRUARY 2022: Dae.mn, the consultancy that helps businesses to get the most out of technology, today announces the appointment of Judith Batchelar OBE, and Heath Jackson as Senior Board Advisors, to sustain a period of growth and help to deliver on Dae.mn’s brand values.

Judith Batchelar brings her wealth of experience to Dae.mn after 16 years with Sainsbury’s as Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Director. Judith was awarded an OBE in 2015 for services to farming and the food industry and has just returned from COP26. She also sits on the government’s Food and Drink Sector Council, is a non-executive director of the Environment Agency and the Rugby Players Association and is a trustee of the Prince’s Accounting for Sustainability Project, as well as the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew.

Judith’s green credentials and impressive brand portfolio, such as Marks and Spencer and Safeways, will enable her to build upon Dae.mn’s own sustainability initiatives, including its target to become carbon negative. Judith will also fill the role of championing diversity and cultivating relationships with Dae.mn’s employees to mentor and support them further in their personal career development.

Heath Jackson has over 30 years of experience in the IT industry and joins Dae.mn from KPMG where he headed up its transformation practice and took the lead on several projects for its platinum clients. Prior to his time at KPMG, Heath occupied the role of Director at management and consulting firm Xantus Consulting, where his experience in business development was pivotal and led to its multi-million-pound sale.

With more business and IT leaders looking for answers to unique transformation issues, Heath’s expertise promises to add immense value to Dae.mn’s human-centred approach to technology challenges.

Co-Founder of Dae.mn, Calum Fitzgerald explains the rationale behind the appointments: “Both Judith and Heath are fonts of knowledge when it comes to their specific fields. They will undoubtedly open plentiful opportunities for Dae.mn in their respective areas and allow us to reach new places. Heath has a proven record of accomplishment in growing a consultancy and has an in-depth understanding of the growing pains associated with businesses of our size. His understanding of the market landscape will enable both Dae.mn and its clients to face business issues head on and continue to build great partnerships.”

Calum continues: “Sustainability is an extremely important core value at Dae.mn. We don’t want to just become carbon neutral, we want to be carbon negative. Judith has been at the heart of Sainsbury’s sustainability and corporate responsibility efforts – who Dae.mn have also been fortunate enough to work closely with. Harnessing her skill set and aptitude to reach that target, and to build the Dae.mn brand more generally, is something we really look forward to partnering closely on.”



To find out more about Dae.mn, visit dae.mn.



About Dae.mn

Dae.mn is a technology consultancy that helps businesses make their tech work better for them. Dae.mn delivers digital transformation-based projects for the likes of Sainsbury’s, VISA, and Superdry, while also working with big public sector organisations such as the Home Office. Dae.mn uses a human-centred design thinking approach that considers a client’s desired end-state before mapping out the most efficient technological route to get there.