Plans to increase focus on product innovation and operational excellence informed by an ever closer understanding of customer needs.

BRACKNELL, UK. 21st April 2021 – Panasonic has appointed Daichi Kato as its Head of Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe. He aims to build on Panasonic TOUGHBOOK’s 25 year record as the leading European rugged mobile computing manufacturer with an increased focus on product innovation and operational excellence informed by an ever closer understanding of customer needs.

Daichi Kato, Head of Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe

“Our customers in Enterprise, Public Sector, Manufacturing & Logistics are looking to technology to help them transform the way they operate as they face a myriad of different challenges, from changing consumer behaviour, to disruptive new business models, labour shortages and investment constraints,” said Kato. “By listening and working closely with these organisations and drawing on our own expertise and that of our partners, we will focus on providing complete end-to-end mobile solutions to address those needs.”

A Panasonic executive for almost 20 years, Kato has extensive experience of international business-to-business operations having worked in Japan, and overseas in North America and Europe for more than half his career. His background includes time spent in Panasonic manufacturing, operations and sales for the Mobile Solutions Business.

“Panasonic TOUGHBOOK has built a strong reputation for innovative, ergonomically designed and rugged notebooks, tablets and handheld devices and we will continue that expansion but plan to go much further,” explained Kato. “Our end-to-end mobile solutions incorporate Gemba Process Innovation to analyse customer processes and design new technology solutions; Proservices to design, manufacture and support customised deployments and Enterprise Software Solutions for customer app design, Android and Windows management tools and real-time device monitoring.”

Daichi Kato joined Panasonic in 2002, and studied internationally. He holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from HEC Paris, and has attended an executive education programme at London Imperial College Business School and the National University of Singapore Business School.

Commenting on the appointment, Hiroyuki Nishiuma, Managing Director of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU), said: “Daichi understands the challenges facing organisations in these times of rapid change and his three pronged approach of listening to the customer, product innovation and excellence in operational execution will ensure mobile workforces can continue to rely on Panasonic to enhance productivity alongside ease of use well into the future.”

