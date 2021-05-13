Cirencester, Gloucestershire – 13th May 2021 ---- Cylera, the leading healthcare IoT (HIoT) cybersecurity and threat intelligence company, and The AbedGraham Group, a physician-led global technology group, announced today that Dartford and Gravesham (DGT) NHS Trust has chosen the strategic technology partners to safeguard its medical device and IoT infrastructure.

As one of the key hospital trusts in North Kent, England, DGT provides acute and outpatient services for a local population of 500,000 people. DGT recognised the need to identify and secure against clinical and enterprise IoT cybersecurity risks as top priority. Other more generalist solutions considered could scan networks and inventory devices, but only Cylera and its unique integration with The AbedGraham Group’s clinical risk analysis platform provided the ability to examine and quantify real-time risks to patient safety and clinical services, align with regulatory requirements, and optimise clinical workflows and devices, all in one simplified platform. Through the strategic partnership, The AbedGraham Group’s Clinical Security Analytics Platform, [CCOM2], is seamlessly integrated into Cylera’s MedCommand™ platform.

“Medical devices and IoT devices are critical to our ability to provide the best patient care possible to our local community. Over recent years the broad range of medical devices being networked and integrated with clinical systems has led to a new focus of cyber risk, requiring greater local intelligence and control,” said Neil Perry, Director of Digital Transformation at Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust. “Through Cylera’s patented technologies and integration with AbedGraham’s analytics we are now able to identify cyber risks associated with this foundational approach.”

“Cylera and AbedGraham have been active participants in our journey to secure the devices most critical to our patient care delivery and cybersafety,” said Shaun van Niekerk, Head of IT and Cybersecurity and Joint Chair of NHS Cyber Associates Network. “All NHS hospitals are in a similar situation with the need to accelerate towards the goal of decreasing IoT cyber risk. This unique compilation of technology provides the exceptional capabilities needed to reach this goal.”

[CCOM2] is a first of its kind, cloud based Clinical Security Analytics Platform natively integrated into Cylera MedCommand that analyses and quantifies the clinical risks that stem from IT and IoT endpoints across healthcare networks. From network infrastructure to complex medical devices, [CCOM2] ingests rich data from Cylera and using physician developed algorithms allows assets and vulnerabilities to be ranked for remediation based on tangible threats to patient safety and care delivery.

“Like many hospitals around the world, DGT forms the cornerstone of its region’s care pathways by offering both elective and urgent care services,” said Dr. Saif F. Abed, Partner & Director of Cybersecurity Advisory Services, at The AbedGraham Group. “Accordingly, the need to protect clinical workflows by identifying tangible connected device risks is paramount. We are thrilled to be integrated with Cylera, a partner that addresses the significant clinical risks posed by IoT.”

Purpose-built to solve the complex technological and operational challenges of securing and managing connected medical devices, enterprise IoT and Operational Technology (OT). Cylera’s Healthcare IoT Platform delivers real-time visibility, inventory, operational intelligence, risk and vulnerability analysis, risk mitigation, segmentation, fleet optimisation, and threat detection and response. The platform’s capability is unified through a central management console to streamline operations and provide value across multiple sites and teams.

“The combination of Cylera and The AbedGraham Group shows how two distinct technologies can dramatically complement each other to give healthcare organisations and hospitals the optimal outcome of a secure IoT and medical device infrastructure,” said Timur Ozekcin, Co-Founder & CEO of Cylera. “As we continue our relationship with DGT in the UK, we look forward to expanding our presence in the region.”

Cylera is now available in the U.K. through our partner, cybersecurity specialists and solutions provider, Core to Cloud, Ltd., located in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. Learn about this compelling solution for securing IoT and IoMT in this coming webinar with Core to Cloud.

Please visit www.cylera.com or download the joint solution Executive Brief or Cylera Platform datasheet.

ABOUT CYLERA

Founded in late 2017, and headquartered in New York, Cylera is the IoT and IoMT security and intelligence solution for healthcare. It has the only centralised cybersecurity solution that secures the entire connected healthcare IoT environment. Cylera’s patented platform is contextually-aware for asset management, risk analysis and threat detection to deliver the strongest, most advanced healthcare IoT (HIoT) and medical device cybersecurity risk management solution for the industry. For more information go to www.cylera.com.

ABOUT ABEDGRAHAM

The AbedGraham Group is a physician-led, global technology and advisory services group supporting technology companies, healthcare providers and government agencies to achieve positive patient outcomes through cybersecurity. The AbedGraham Group’s first of its kind clinical security analytics platform [CCOM2] is the company’s flagship solution and is actively integrated with a range of security products including IoT, vulnerability management, SIEM and SOAR platforms. See www.CCOM2.com and contact us at info@ccomsquared.com.

ABOUT CORE TO CLOUD

Core to Cloud was founded in 2015 and delivers highly disruptive security and compliance technologies to the market. Core to Cloud has a great go to market strategy that provides a solution led approach that puts the customer first. There is a logical process that means the vendors they work with have a greater opportunity to engage with the end user at the right time rather than just pushing a product for the sake of it. Core to Cloud is excited to be able to aid the expansion of its relationships by adding the Cylera product to its portfolio. To find out more about Core to Cloud please visit: www.coretocloud.co.uk



Media Contacts:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

410-302-9459

Ostrovsky@hi-touchpr.com

Paula Elliott

C8 Consulting Ltd

+44 7894 339645

paula@c8consulting.co.uk