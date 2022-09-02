With Alex Grossman’s expertise, DataCore can offer solutions that better optimize business infrastructures – while simplifying how organizations store, scale, manage and protect data

READING, UK September 2, 2022 – DataCore Software has appointed enterprise technology industry leader Alex Grossman as vice president of product management and product marketing. As organizations across all market segments struggle to meet unprecedented challenges from protecting data from ransomware, to assuring business continuity/disaster recovery, to remonetizing and preserving digital media content, DataCore’s appointment of Grossman will help speed delivery of innovative solutions tailored for the needs of today’s high-growth markets.

Alex Grossman

A dynamic and results-driven executive, Alex Grossman is a cross-functional team leader with an accomplished record in product management and product marketing leadership at major technology corporations as well as successful start-ups. He joins DataCore with over 30 years in the data storage industry, including deep expertise in media & entertainment and content sectors. As VP at Quantum Corporation, Grossman revitalized its big data and media & entertainment product line to better tame the demands of the digital asset life cycle, from production to delivery to long-term archiving, which led to sales growth of 10x year-over-year.

Grossman built Active Storage Inc., into a market leader in the content market with award-winning cloud management, and optimization software, SAAS and hardware workflow products. He also served as chief product officer, founder and CEO of Symply, which pioneered hyper-converged workflow infrastructure for media professional and story tellers with award-winning UI/UX designs, cloud, disk, and tape solutions. He is proficient at identifying untapped new markets and delivering vertical market solutions, as well as working with both engineers and senior management.

A career highlight is that Steve Jobs recruited Grossman to develop a new line of Apple server and storage products, which established a profitable new multi-billion-dollar product category. An in-demand speaker at industry events, Grossman also has hosted podcasts and serves as a co-host for a Los Angeles radio show on the issues and needs of growing a business.

“Alex is mission-focused on transforming organizations through technology and is exactly the kind of creative thinker we’ve been gathering on our executive team – the kind who’s proven he can change industries,” said Dave Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore Software. “He embodies our values of innovation and deep customer partnership and is already helping to accelerate delivery of solutions that expand our share of key markets.”

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry’s most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file, and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company’s comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage. To request more information, visit datacore.com/company/contact-us/.

