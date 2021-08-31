After completing a profound transformation, DataCore continues investment to accelerate growth as the independent leader in software-defined storage.

READING, UK, Aug. 31, 2021 – DataCore Software today announced that Abhijit Dey, Chief Product Officer, and Gregg Machon, Vice President, Americas Sales, have joined the company’s executive leadership team. Both executives bring a wealth of experience in the data storage and IT infrastructure industries, helping the company to meet growing demand for its complete, best-of-breed software-defined storage solutions for block, file, and object storage.

The additions come at a time of transformation and growth for DataCore. The company has made a significant investment in R&D, resulting in an increase of technical talent of more than 40% in the last two years alone while modernising software development and testing practices, opening a centre of excellence in Bangalore, India, and a new office in Austin, Texas.

“The momentum we are seeing at DataCore underscores our longstanding commitment to building both a world-class product portfolio as well as recruiting and developing the best talent around the world,” said Dave Zabrowski, CEO of DataCore. “As we continue our expansion and welcome industry leaders like Abhijit and Gregg to our team, our top priority remains serving our customers and providing them with the software-defined storage platform that improves data access and protection while also reducing overall costs.”

The increase in resources dedicated to innovation will allow the company to continue accelerating its portfolio of best-of-breed storage products, which now includes SANsymphony, vFilO and Swarm, covering block, file, and object storage as well as automatic data movement and optimisation. Last year the company made a strategic investment and joint venture in MayaData, sponsors of the leading container-attached storage technology for Kubernetes, OpenEBS.

Throughout the challenges the world is facing with the pandemic, DataCore remains a healthy, well funded, and growing company: it had its 12th consecutive year of positive cash flow and double-digit growth in net new revenue over the last few quarters in which the company has added an average of over 100 net new customers per quarter, with a strong performance in government, healthcare, and CSP (cloud service provider) verticals.

“DataCore’s continued growth is a direct result of our global partner and customer base and the trust they put in our technology every day,” said Dey. “Our solutions underscore our strategic DataCore ONE vision: to help customers realise the power of software-defined storage, to break silos and hardware dependencies, and to unify the storage industry, thereby enabling IT to make storage smarter, more effective and easier to manage for our users.”

Dey is a product and R&D executive with decades of experience in IT infrastructure product innovation. An expert in the intersection between strategy, product management, and customer success, he has utilised his leadership experience to transform multiple large-scale and start-up corporations. Dey joins DataCore from Agari, a leader in cybersecurity, where he was the Senior Vice President of Product Management and R&D. Prior to Agari, Abhijit served as Vice President of Engineering at Druva, where he led the company’s SaaS-based data protection business. Dey also led various products in software-defined-storage, cloud-based backup, archival, enterprise vault, and analytics at Veritas and Symantec Corporation.

“I’m thrilled to join a fast-growing and innovative market leader like DataCore and to build a greater awareness of and demand for our portfolio with the IT channel throughout the Americas,” said Machon. “As organisations increasingly seek software-defined storage for their primary and secondary storage requirements, we are seeing growing demand for a unified software-defined platform that can simplify and optimise storage tiers, managed by modern technologies such as predictive analytics and artificial intelligence.”

Machon is a seasoned sales and channel executive with experience building profitable, leveraged channel sales models and programmes across the world within the storage industry. Most recently, Machon helped build Qumulo’s worldwide channel and OEM organisation and led the company’s expansion into APAC through its OEM partnership with HPE. Before Qumulo, he led the North America storage channels for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which he joined through the $1.2B acquisition of Nimble Storage. There he was responsible for the overall channel go-to-market strategy to maximise sales productivity and customer satisfaction. Prior to HPE and Nimble Storage, Machon was the Director of Worldwide Channels at SolidFire. He has also served in leadership roles at NetApp, Isilon, and EMC.

DataCore’s award-winning software-defined storage portfolio includes:

DataCore™ SANsymphony™ software for block-based storage enables users to centrally automate and manage capacity provisioning and data placement across diverse storage environments, providing the benefits of hardware independence, flexibility, availability, performance, and efficiency/cost savings.

DataCore™ Swarm object storage software, designed from the ground up to securely manage billions of files and petabytes of information. Swarm provides a foundation for hyperscale data storage, access, and analysis, while guaranteeing data integrity and eliminating hardware dependencies.

vFilO™ software, a next-generation distributed file and object storage virtualisation technology uniquely designed to help enterprises organise, optimise, and control large volumes of data scattered on-premises and in the cloud. It simplifies shared access, control and protection of distributed file systems while maximising efficiency and minimising costs.

DataCore Software delivers the industry’s most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company’s comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage. To request more information, visit: https://www.datacore.com/company/contact-us/

