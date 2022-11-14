READING, UK November 14, 2022 – DataCore Software today announced that CRN®, the US brand of The Channel Company, has chosen DataCore as a Finalist for the 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. The company is being recognised for DataCore Bolt 1.0 in the Storage Cloud category.

This annual award programme celebrates innovative vendors in the IT channel across 38 different technology categories, in critical business areas ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The selection process for this year’s winners was overseen by a panel of CRN editors and is based on a review of hundreds of vendor products using multiple criteria. These include key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and best fit with customer and solution provider needs.

DataCore Bolt is enterprise-grade container-native storage software for DevOps that delivers data persistence for cloud-native and container ecosystems. Purpose-built for Kubernetes, Bolt facilitates the deployment and release of production-ready software while enabling the agility required in a large-scale DevOps environment. Harnessing the benefits of NVMe hardware and NVMe-oF/TCP protocol, Bolt supports a composable and disaggregated storage architecture removing the overhead and slow performance experienced with other storage products.

“Our CRN Tech Innovator Awards recognise those technology vendors that are making the biggest impacts in digital transformation for solutions providers with unique, cutting-edge products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “It is my pleasure to congratulate each one of our 2022 CRN Tech Innovator Award winners. We’re delighted to recognise these best-in-class vendors that are driving transformation and innovation in the IT space.”

“The DevOps industry is going through massive change, both in how it operates within the enterprise and how it implements applications,” Abhijit Dey, CPO, DataCore Software. “With DataCore Bolt - deployed in the cloud or on-premises - enterprise organisations can eliminate storage-related delays and accelerate code progression to ensure seamless application delivery through the DevOps pipeline – allowing teams to meet their application deployment goals. Being recognised by CRN validates our strategy and vision as our customers modernise their storage architectures.”

The Tech Innovator Awards will be featured in the December issue of CRN and can be viewed online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry’s most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file, and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company’s comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage. To request more information, visit www.datacore.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com

