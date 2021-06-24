Fully operational unit on display at the company’s HQ in Cambridge, UK

DataQube Global Ltd, digital infrastructure specialists spearheading an innovative approach to data analyses and storage challenges, has successfully deployed a fully operational edge data centre system at its campus in Cambridge. Developed from the ground up in readiness for 5G going mainstream, DataQube is a breakthrough solution that delivers high performance compute (HPC) at the edge of the network in a robust, standalone unit that is scalable and customisable according to requirements.

DataQube edge data centre

DataQube’s flexible structure, lightweight material and person-free layout enables multiple shape and configuration options (L & E shapes for example) making installs possible in a vast range of internal and external locations at the edge of the network where conventional data centre infrastructures are neither feasible not practical. The system also supports a range of cooling options, including immersive cooling technology, which removes the need for bulky air conditioning units and extends equipment/component longevity.

These operational benefits combined with the system’s person-free layout, allow for greater IT load per sqm for up to 50% less capex than existing edge data centre systems. This makes DataQube highly compelling to telcos and ISPs needing to overhaul their base station and cell tower infrastructures to support driverless vehicles and other autonomous applications. The same unit also allows empowers commercial property owners and managers by providing the underlying infrastructure needed to support REIT business models.

“Implementing a fully operational edge data centre within a 6-month timeframe, from 1KW to 1MW or more, doesn’t just mark a company milestone, it’s a game changer for the data centre industry,” says David Keegan, CEO of DataQube Global Ltd.” 5G and autonomous tech are going to redefine the edge computing landscape because seamless data processing is needed at source. DataQube provides both the HPC resource and the seamless interconnectivity between devices/data clusters to make this possible”.

DataQube is being displayed on an invite only basis. Contact the company today to see this novel solution in action through a series of practical demonstrations.

Founded in 2020 by a syndicate of industry experts, DataQube has developed an innovative and scalable edge data centre system that can be deployed internally or externally within a six-month timeframe and for 50% less cost than conventional systems. DataQube is the perfect infrastructure answer to the growing demand for local edge data centres.



