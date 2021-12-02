This investment will be leveraged to accelerate the commercialisation of the world’s most energy efficient and optimized modular edge data centre, cutting down consumption and CO2 emissions by more than half

DataQube Global Ltd, developer of the world’s first standalone edge data centre module, has acquired a €26 million Series A funding from RGREEN INVEST, a leading French investment management company focused on financing green infrastructure and technology projects. With more than €800M already invested in InfraGreen and renewable energy markets, this is the company’s first venture in the data centre industry.

David Keregan CEO DataQube

DataQube’s person-free layout offers a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to traditional edge computing infrastructures because the energy transfer is dedicated solely to powering computers. Indeed, feasibility studies have shown that DataQube cuts down power consumption by as much as 56% and C02 emissions by 56% due to its ability to support a greater IT load per sqm. DataQube also features a range of cooling options, including next generation immersive cooling in its core internal infrastructure, that enable further consumption and emission savings. The system’s efficient use of space combined with its optimized IT capacity reduces its physical footprint since less land, less power and fewer raw materials are needed from the outset, setting a new standard in the industry.

“We are honoured to receive backing from an organisation that recognises the importance of green infrastructure and InfraGreen technologies,” says David Keegan, CEO of DataQube Global. “Our goal has always been to develop a sustainable solution to support the data centre industry in its drive to reduce C02 targets in line with CSR policies. Big tech firms may well be transitioning from fossil fuel to renewable energy sources, but their overall energy consumption is still growing. This needs to be addressed.”

DataQube’s optimal PUE advantages, together with its compact design, lightweight structure and sterile operational environment facilitate its easy deployment in a wide range of internal and external locations at the edge of the network where the installation of traditional infrastructures is neither feasible nor financially viable.

About DataQube

Founded by a syndicate of industry experts, DataQube has developed an innovative and scalable edge data centre system that can be deployed internally or externally within a six-month timeframe and for 50% less cost than conventional systems. DataQube is the perfect infrastructure answer to the growing demand for local edge data centres.

ABOUT RGREEN INVEST

Founded in 2013, RGREEN INVEST is an independent French investment management company, and “entreprise à mission” with a proven track record investing and financing the energy transition and adaptation to climate change. Among the first players to offer a complete range of tailor-made financial solutions, RGREEN INVEST serves the energy transition in Europe with entrepreneurial passion. With more than thirty experienced professionals, whose expertise span fund management, investment banking, asset-management, and renewable energy, RGREEN INVEST boasts one of the largest teams of specialists in financing energy transition-related infrastructure projects in France. Extremely mindful of climate issues, the company enshrines robust ESG principles into its investment criteria, enabling institutional investors to take part in the energy transition while sharing the financial gains. With over 1.3 billion euros under management, RGREEN INVEST contributes to the financing of projects in Europe equivalent to a total installed capacity of more than 2.6 GW** to date, thus avoiding nearly 550,000 tons of CO2 emissions in 2020*.

ALL RGREEN INVEST INVESTMENT STRATEGIES ARE OPEN ONLY TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS

*Source: RGREEN INVEST. GW stands for gigawatt of installed capacity of financed plants, with the support of other financing sources.

**Source: RGREEN INVEST. Estimates based on an internal calculation methodology. Note that the amount of avoided emissions attributable to a renewable energy project financed by RGREEN INVEST depends significantly on the emission factor of the country in which the project is located. Where renewables replace fossil fuel capacity, particularly coal-fired power plants, the emissions avoided will be significant. Avoided emissions also depend on the renewable technologies deployed. This parameter explains why the avoided emissions of wind power are more important than those of solar power, even though the proportion of these two technologies is comparable in the RGREEN INVEST portfolio.

