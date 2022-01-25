The scheme provides businesses with discounts of up to £5,000 on approved Digital Accounting and Customer Relations Management (CRM) software

The Help to Grow: Digital scheme has now launched to support smaller businesses in adopting digital technologies. Databarracks provided DevOps expertise and consulting to help build the infrastructure for the scheme.

Eligible businesses can now receive discounts of up to £5,000 off the retail price of approved Digital Accounting and CRM software from leading technology suppliers.

The Help to Grow: Digital scheme is delivered through a new online platform aiding SMEs in comparing, selecting and using digital technologies to help them grow.

Databarracks’ Sales Director Johan Holder commented: “We’re really proud to play a small part in delivering this service.”

“As an SME technology provider ourselves, we know the value of using the right software and tools to make the organisation more productive, enable growth and scale up.”

At the launch of the scheme, The Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: “Small and medium sized businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating jobs and prosperity across the UK…Help to Grow: Digital will help them to grow and flourish by adopting new technologies that are proven to improve processes and boost productivity, levelling up their digital technology and skills.”

About Help to Grow

To find out how your business can get Help to Grow, visit the GOV.UK Help to Grow page.

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the global leader in Public Cloud continuity.

In 2003, we launched one of the world’s first managed Backup services to bring indestructible resilience to mission critical data.

Today, we deliver award winning IT resilience and continuity services. We help organisations get the most out of the cloud and protect their data, wherever it lives.

And we back this up with unbeatable support. There’s no such thing as ‘above and beyond’ for our engineers because they only work to one standard: to keep your systems running perfectly.

Enterprise-class continuity, security and resilience. Accessible for all.