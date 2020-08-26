Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery provider Databarracks today announces the release of the fourth season of The BCPcast.

This season features guests who have managed Business Continuity and Resilience at Experian, the Solicitors Regulation Authority, Ealing and Leicestershire Councils, the Cabinet Office and COBRA.

BCPcast logo

The guests include practitioners, consultants and an expert on crisis leadership from the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative at Harvard University.

Databarracks’ managing director Peter Groucutt commented: “We created The BCPcast because Business Continuity has a bad reputation for being complex and difficult. Actually, the best practitioners make it simple. The guests this year prove that point with sensible, practical advice. We hear about methods and models, but also how to overcome the real-world challenges like getting commitment and making time for testing and exercising.

“We also hear the stories accumulated over a career in Business Continuity. This season, major incidents include satellite disruption, flooding, terrorist attacks, the Grenfell Tower fire and the swine flu outbreak. We hear what went wrong, how it was resolved and what the impact was on the organisation.”

The interviews for this season took place at the start of 2020, just before the lockdown with practitioners tracking the escalation of the crisis.

Groucutt continued: “We had a theme in mind for this season and that was ‘Out of the shadows and into the spotlight’. Over the last few years we’ve seen cyber-attacks, extreme weather, increased regulation and political uncertainty. Business Continuity was no-longer a nice-to-have, but critical for all organisations. Now, COVID-19 has thrust Business Continuity to centre-stage.

“It is interesting listening to the thoughts and recommendations of the Business Continuity professionals from a time immediately before the pandemic. Their advice isn’t specifically about the pandemic, it’s about dealing with all kinds of incidents, and yet it seems incredibly prescient.

“Now is the time to listen to the experts. In many ways, we’re all rebuilding how our businesses operate. We can take this advice and make those changes to be resilient to whatever disruption comes next.”

Guests for Season 4 of The BCPcast

Dean Beaumont, Head of Business Resilience for APAC, EMEA, UK & I at Experian

James Crask, Consulting Director & Resilience Advisory Lead, Marsh Advisory

Julie Goddard, Business Continuity Consultant, Humanex Resilience

Simon Freeston, Business Continuity and Emergency Planning Officer, Peabody

Richard McGlave, CEO, Continuity2

Eric McNulty, Associate Director, National Preparedness Leadership Initiative (Harvard TH Chan & Harvard Kennedy School)

About The BCPcast

The BCPcast is a jargon-free discussion with people who deal with disasters for a living. It has been running since 2016 and in 2018 won The Barclays Developing Resilience Award.

Visit the website: www.thebcpcast.com

Listen

SoundCloud

https://soundcloud.com/bcpcast

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast/the-bcpcast/id1113990524?mt=2

Stitcher

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/the-bcpcast

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/21EKsL1AhRiJP7ocToCMtR

About Databarracks

Databarracks is the UK's specialist business continuity and IT disaster recovery provider. From the launch of the UK's first managed online backup services over 15 years ago, to our leading Disaster Recovery as a Service, we've been making enterprise-class continuity, security and resilience accessible for organisations of all sizes.

For more information, please visit: https://www.databarracks.com

