The leading AI unicorn welcomes Natália MacQueen and Rupert Clifford-Brown as regional vice presidents as UK headcount doubles

LONDON, UK - May 20, 2021 — Dataiku, the world’s most advanced Enterprise AI platform, today announced the appointment of Natália MacQueen and Rupert Clifford-Brown as Regional Vice Presidents, to be based out of Dataiku’s London headquarters. The UK and Ireland (UK&I) team has seen headcount double over the past year as the AI and machine learning company grows globally, and MacQueen and Clifford-Brown will help to nurture and grow the company’s regional customer base.

Natália MacQueen

MacQueen joins Dataiku from Gartner in the U.S. where she most recently led the Invest division in Silicon Valley for the West and Central states, as well as Canada. During her tenure at Gartner, MacQueen was instrumental in doubling the sales team and delivering double-digit growth.

“I'm excited to join at such a pivotal stage in Dataiku's journey,” said MacQueen. “We have an incredible opportunity to simplify data science for our customers and provide the insights they need to be most successful in this data-driven world. I was drawn here by the incredibly talented and diverse team who are on a relentless pursuit of transforming every organisation through the power of Enterprise AI. I look forward to working with customers, partners, and our entire ecosystem as we scale out our UK&I teams to support our rapid growth in this market.”

Clifford-Brown joins from Automation Anywhere, where he led the UK&I go-to-market teams. Prior to that, he led the go-to-market strategy at ServiceNow, managing strategic execution with UK&I public sector clients.

“I was compelled to join Dataiku because it’s such a unique opportunity to join a culturally aligned, modern company with a platform that is defining end-to-end intrinsic value for its clients,” Clifford-Brown said. “Dataiku is at a critical impasse where scale and transformation are becoming even more strategic to its customers' AI and data journeys. I am excited to be able to bring my experience to help enrich clients' engagements and outcomes whilst supporting a growing UK&I business and key region in the global expansion of Dataiku.”

The appointments follow a period of accelerated growth seen by the company, where it raised $100 million in Series D to continue driving AI within the enterprise, while also announcing a strategic investment from Snowflake Ventures to empower businesses to drive value through advanced analytics in the data cloud.

Nadim Antar, VP Sales & GM UK-Northern Europe, said, “We are delighted to welcome Natália and Rupert to our UK&I sales leadership team, especially as we look ahead to what will be our fastest growth period in the U.K. Natália brings with her fantastic experience in coaching and developing her sales teams over the years, along with great sales craft and intuition. Rupert has led sales teams in several large software companies and I look forward to seeing his industry knowledge and experience come to bear at Dataiku. I'm very excited to have both of them help build on our continued success.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the world’s leading AI and machine learning platform, supporting agility in organizations’ data efforts via collaborative, elastic, and responsible AI, all at enterprise scale. Hundreds of companies use Dataiku to underpin their essential business operations and ensure they stay relevant in a changing world, including models driving fraud detection, customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and much more. Dataiku is built for companies looking to democratize AI across their organization, bringing agility and preparedness to the business through the use of data by everyone from analysts to data scientists.

PR contacts

Maddie Armour-Chelu, CommsCo, MArmour-Chelu@thecommsco.com