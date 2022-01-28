The leading AI unicorn welcomes former Accenture and Digital Catapult senior AI strategist to its UK team

LONDON, 28th January, 2022 — Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, today announced the appointment of Simone Larsson as AI Evangelist. Larsson joins the company’s growing UK team to help Dataiku’s UK customer base systemise and scale the use of data and AI strategically.

Simone Larsson, AI Evangelist

An MBA graduate of Cambridge and former AI Council Co-Chair for the British Interactive Media Association, Larsson brings 15 years of executive-level technology consulting experience to Dataiku. She was most recently AI & ML Commercial Product Lead at Digital Catapult, the UK government and Innovate UK-backed innovation agency for championing the adoption of advanced digital technologies.

Additionally, Larsson spent five years at Accenture in Washington DC and London, where she led agile technology delivery and Phase Zero “art of the possible” AI projects. Prior to Accenture, she was a founding member of the UK and Ireland Business Transformation Strategy practice at Atos.

“Dataiku’s UK team has seen some exceptional business results for its customers, particularly over the past few years, and I am pleased to be part of that,” said Larsson. “We're helping to elevate our customers — whether on the business side and low- or no-code or technical and working in code — it's great to enable companies to reach their goals and connect data and doers with Everyday AI.”

Larsson’s appointment follows a period of accelerated growth for Dataiku. In August 2021, Dataiku raised $400 million at a $4.6 billion valuation. Dataiku was listed as one of Forbes’ Best Startup Employers of 2021 and also named for the second year in a row a *Leader in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms.

“The growth of the UK tech sector is recognised globally as a model that new tech hubs seek to emulate, and we’re proud of the world-class team we are building in London and beyond,” said Shaun McGirr, EMEA Director of AI Strategy at Dataiku. “Simone’s unique combination of deep applied technology expertise and extensive experience gained from leadership roles in tier 1 consulting firms are already proving invaluable to our team and our customers in their Everyday AI journeys. Her work as a mentor and advisor will also help to grow our team as we continue to expand in the UK.”

*Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms, Peter Krensky, Carlie Idoine, Erick Brethenoux, Pieter den Hamer, Farhan Choudhary, Afraz Jaffri, Shubhangi Vashisth, 1 March 2021. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

PR contacts

Victoria Hourigan, Senior Account Executive, CommsCo: vhourigan@thecommsco.com +44 (0)7584769496