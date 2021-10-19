Everyday AI platform leader launches The History of Data Science, a definitive hub dedicated to data science thought leadership and innovation

London – Oct 19, 2021 -- Dataiku, the platform for Everyday AI, has announced the launch of its latest online experience, History of Data Science. From the pioneers who led the way in the beginning ages of science and mathematics to modern innovators, historyofdatascience.com features the heroes of data science who have shaped the way we live and think today.

The History of Data Science is a definitive hub dedicated to data science thought leadership and innovation

After collaborating across several teams with dozens of Dataikers globally over the past year, the new resource has launched to feature specific data science and AI innovations, as well as articles and new experiences, such as Beat the Linear Algorithm Regression game. Users can also download a free copy of “Innovators of Data Science: From Bayes to Bayesian Neural Networks.”

The new graphic novel tells the stories of 12 heroes who have transformed data science, including Thomas Bayes, Pierre-Simon Laplace, Carl Freidrich Gauss, Ada Lovelace, Ronald Fisher, Alan Turing, Claude Shannon, Geoffrey Hinton, Yann LeCun, Jürgen Schmidhuber, Yoshua Benigo, and Bernhard Schölkopf.

According to Dataiku co-founder and CEO, Florian Douetteau, the new hub is for everyone, from AI builders to AI consumers, and is reflective of the collaborative spirit that Dataiku promotes in its approach to inclusive, responsible AI:

“We’re dedicated to building and growing this project because we believe Everyday AI needs to be firmly rooted in shared data science culture. We believe culture is what brings people together and enables them to build great things and understanding and learning from the errors from the past will enable us to build 21st century inclusive, responsible AI.”

If there is a concept or specific data science trailblazer you would like to learn more about that isn’t on the website, get in touch today.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the world’s leading platform for Everyday AI, systemizing the use of data for exceptional business results. More than 450 customers across banking, insurance, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail, and more use Dataiku to elevate their people to extraordinary, arming them with the ability to make better day-to-day decisions with data.

Dataiku was founded in 2013 and has garnered praise from industry analysts for leading the charge in the democratization of AI ever since. The company most recently raised $400 million in a Series E funding round in 2021, and has grown the team to more than 750 employees worldwide. Dataiku was named to the Forbes Cloud 100 in 2019 and 2020 as well as the Forbes AI 50 in 2020 and 2021. Silicon Republic pegged Dataiku as one of the “7 data science start-ups shaking up AI and analytics” in late 2020, and CB Insights named Dataiku to the AI 100 2021 as one of the most innovative startups. Dataiku is consistently named on “best companies to work for” lists, including lists from Forbes and Inc.

PR contacts:

Maddie Armour-Chelu, CommsCo, MArmour-Chelu@thecommsco.com