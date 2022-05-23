More than 40 sessions and speakers from Snowflake, Deloitte, InterWorks and more await attendees of Dataiku’s newest conference in London, June 21st at Tobacco Dock



LONDON: 23rd May, 2022: Registration is open for the Everyday AI Conference in London by Dataiku, a premier data and AI conference, which will be held in Tobacco Dock on June 21st of this year. More than 700 global data leaders and practitioners will attend — including CDOs, CIOs, analytics executives, team leads, data scientists, and others — from the world's top global companies.

Simone Larsson, AI Evangelist, Dataiku

At the Everyday AI Conference in London, guests will have the opportunity to listen to more than 40 speakers, including industry leaders changing the way their business leverages data with Everyday AI. Dataiku AI Evangelist Simone Larsson will MC the conference.



Shaun McGirr, EMEA Director of AI Strategy at Dataiku, says the conference will run four tracks including Empower: Connecting Data & Doers, Accelerate: From Theory to Practice, Imagine: What’s Next? and the Dataiku Product Track.

“We believe there's no industry or process that can't stand to benefit from AI,” said McGirr. “We’re incredibly excited to provide a platform for real-world stories that epitomise what happens when you connect data and doers through the power of Everyday AI. From bread and butter use cases to the moonshots on the cutting edge, this conference is all about celebrating the business impact of what is possible.”

Attendees will also be able to visit the Dataiku Innovation Hub where they can meet Dataiku experts, and sponsoring partners Snowflake, Deloitte, InterWorks, and Luxoft who will be presenting and discussing the latest ideas, practices and solutions in the data and analytics space.

Guests will also have access to dedicated 1:1 meetings with service teams and various other forums designed to promote interaction amongst Dataiku customers, partners, conference speakers and Dataiku executives.



“In 2017 Dataiku launched EGG, the large-scale AI conference that grew to six events across major cities worldwide in 2019. Since then, the world — and the field of AI — has fundamentally changed,” said Gregory Herbert, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Dataiku. “The Everyday AI Conference is the next evolution, exploring new themes and ideas in the same great setting. We’re attracting the best and brightest minds in data across a variety of industries, from finance to energy to retail and more.”

Click here to register: https://conference.dataiku.com/everyday-ai-london/registration/purchase and visit the Everyday AI Conference London site for further event information.

-ENDS-

About Dataiku

Dataiku is the platform for Everyday AI that allows companies to leverage one central solution to design, deploy, govern, and manage AI and analytics applications. Since its founding in 2013, the company has been the leader in democratizing data and empowering organization-wide collaboration. Today, more than 450 companies worldwide use Dataiku to integrate and streamline their use of data, analytics, and AI, driving diverse use cases from fraud detection and customer churn prevention, to predictive maintenance and supply chain optimization. Stay connected with us on our blog, Twitter (@dataiku) and on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Jennifer Reid: jreid@thecommsco.com