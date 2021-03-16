Leading AI unicorn welcomes industry-recognised senior data scientist to its U.K. team

LONDON, 16 March, 2021 — Dataiku, the world’s most advanced Enterprise AI platform, today announced that Shaun McGirr has been hired as AI Evangelist, to be based out of the company’s London headquarters.

Shaun McGirr

McGirr has over 15 years of experience working with data as a practitioner across multiple industries, including doctorate-level training in applied statistics, consulting, and automotive.

He will focus on helping customers maximise value on their paths to Enterprise AI, while coaching and advising teams internally. Prior to joining Dataiku, McGirr served as Head of Data Science & Business Intelligence at Cox Automotive UK, where he led a team helping customers access, understand, and engage with data to improve decision-making. He is also co-host of the Half Stack Data Science podcast.

“It’s an exciting time to join Dataiku,” said McGirr. “To me, data science is a creative and technical discipline, and it works best when a diverse range of stakeholders collaborate from the beginning of the journey. I am pleased to be working alongside such a talented U.K. and global team to help them tell the best possible stories about the value of our approach to Enterprise AI.”

McGirr’s appointment follows a period of accelerated growth seen by the company in 2020, where it raised $100 million in Series D to continue driving AI within the enterprise, while also releasing new product versions Dataiku version 7 and 8. The company also launched EGG On Air, an entirely new take on virtual conferences, which features McGirr and dozens of other data science and machine learning experts.

Dataiku was also recently named a Leader in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms, marking its second consecutive year in the Leaders quadrant. See what Dataiku users have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, where Dataiku is rated 4.9/5 stars.*

“We feel proud that at Dataiku we’re able to build a network of the best and most future-looking experts on Enterprise AI across the world,” said Florian Douetteau, Dataiku’s CEO. “U.K. companies are amongst world leaders in terms of the level of AI implementation and performance gains demonstrated, and our customers are no exception. Shaun’s real-world expertise will continue to help our customers on their Enterprise AI journeys, as they use our solutions to underpin their essential business operations and new innovation.”

* Based on 84 reviews as of March 4, 2021

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Data Science and Machine-Learning Platforms, Peter Krensky, Carlie Idoine, Erick Brethenoux, Pieter den Hamer, Farhan Choudhary, Afraz Jaffri, Shubhangi Vashisth, 1 March 2021. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Data Science Platforms.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About Dataiku

Dataiku is one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, supporting agility in organizations’ data efforts via collaborative, elastic, and responsible AI, all at enterprise scale. Hundreds of companies use Dataiku to underpin their essential business operations and ensure they stay relevant in a changing world, including models driving fraud detection, customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and much more. Dataiku is built for companies looking to democratize AI across their organization, bringing agility and preparedness to the business through the use of data by everyone from analysts to data scientists.

