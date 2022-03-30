Ramp makes it easier for DeFi Kingdoms players to get started with payments

DeFi Kingdoms players can now enjoy an elevated in-game payment experience with multiple fiat-to-crypto payment options

DeFi Kingdoms joins other NFT-based game giants Sorare and Axie Infinity on the Ramp platform

Partnership kicks-off with a week-long zero fee promotion on AVAX purchases from 10am MT on March 30

London, UK: 30 March 2022 – Play-to-earn game, DeFi Kingdoms, has partnered with crypto payments infrastructure platform, Ramp to bring an even greater in-game payment experience to players. For one week only* players can enjoy zero fees when purchasing AVAX through Ramp.

DeFi Kingdoms has been wildly popular, generating more than $1.6 billion in transactions in January 2022 alone. Today’s Ramp announcement comes as DeFi Kingdoms implements its cross-chain expansion to Avalanche.

Originally built on the Harmony blockchain platform, DeFi Kingdoms plays out in a nostalgic form of fantasy pixel art. The DeFi Kingdoms ecosystem includes a game, an exchange, a native token, hero Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), and a liquidity pool.

Through the Ramp partnership, DeFi Kingdoms players can enjoy multiple fiat-to-crypto payment options and top up their wallets or dApps instantly within the game. In particular, it will give players a fast and secure way to make in-game purchases on Harmony ONE, the platform on which the game’s governance token – JEWEL – can be traded.

“DeFi Kingdoms is all about experience. As part of that, we wanted a frictionless onboarding journey for new users and a reliable, fast payment solution for existing players. We researched on-ramps and Ramp stood out for its customer focus, ease of implementation, global reach and track-record with compliance,” said DeFi Kingdoms President, Dreamer.

Ramp has partnered with the world’s most popular NFT-based games, including Axie Infinity and fantasy football game, Sorare. In the case of Axie Infinity, Ramp’s integration saw onboarding times fall by 90%, while reducing costs to the end user dramatically. Meanwhile, Ramp’s integration on Sorare made the process of buying cards 40% faster and more streamlined than before.

“Combining NFTs with the creation of virtual worlds is hugely appealing to gamers. DeFi Kingdoms does this beautifully. Yet barriers to the mainstream adoption of play-to-earn games remain high when the user experience is slow and complex. Players want to top up instantly inside their wallets or dApps, and that’s exactly what Ramp facilitates,” said Jacques Whales, Chief Meta Officer at Ramp.

DeFi Kingdoms players will be able to enjoy fast fiat-to-crypto payments via Ramp, effective immediately.

* The zero fee promotion will run for seven days from 10 am MST on 30 March 2022, or until the allocated liquidity pool is finished, whichever comes first.