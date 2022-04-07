The use of SRA quickly and reliably reveals atrial fibrillation as the main trigger after a TIA (transient ischaemic attack)

A study from England underlines the paramount importance of TIA detection for the prevention of further TIA and strokes

Numbness or paralysis in the hand, arm, leg or even one half of the body, speech and visual disorders and dizziness or difficulty walking: The impairments set in quickly, last only for a short time and then disappear again. The transitory ischaemic attack (TIA) generally has the same characteristics and causes as a stroke and should definitely be taken as a warning. After the symptoms have subsided, usually within an hour, the triggers remain and not only further TIAs but also a stroke could therefore soon follow.

That's why, on the occasion of the Germany-wide Action Day against Stroke (May 10), apoplex medical technologies GmbH is pointing out the urgent need to look for the causes of TIAs in order to eliminate them. With its stroke risk analysis SRA, the Germany-based medical technology company offers a software-based solution that helps to quickly and reliably identify atrial fibrillation (A-fib), which is difficult to detect, as the most important risk factor for TIA and strokes, so that countermeasures can be initiated.

The “ministroke” announcing the serious one

About one in three strokes is announced in advance by a TIA; this is why it is commonly referred to as a "ministroke". After such an event, the trigger needs to be determined as quickly and reliably as possible in order to be able to initiate measures against another TIA or stroke in time. This particularly applies to A-fib as a major driver of cardioembolism, i.e. the obstruction of blood vessels by clots that have passed from the heart via the artery into the bloodstream. For example, the risk of stroke in TIA patients with A-fib can be reduced by up to two thirds by administering anticoagulants.

For such cases, apoplex medical technologies offers SRA, a telemedical procedure based on conventional ECG recordings. The procedure detects A-fib with the help of an algorithm, even if it occurs only irregularly, suddenly and without the patient noticing. As part of secondary prevention, i.e. the avoidance of a second stroke after a first stroke, SRA is already being successfully used in the stroke units of more than 200 hospitals throughout Europe.

A recent study from England now confirms the high importance of the immediate use of automatic continuous ECG monitoring in TIA patients through procedures such as SRA, both in terms of the A-fib detection rate and the risk of suffering a TIA or stroke again within six months.

The results of the study, conducted at the renowned Charing Cross Hospital – Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, can be found here[1]: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35110330

Additional information about apoplex medical technologies

apoplex medical technologies GmbH was founded in 2004 in the town of Pirmasens, in the German state of West Palatinate, and specialises in new and innovative technology products for stroke prevention in the field of medical technology for worldwide use. A subsidiary of Geratherm Medical AG, it focuses on easy-to-use and efficient methods of so-called patient screening using medical technology applications to prevent strokes and vascular dementia. The SRA (stroke risk analysis) procedure is the first practicable screening procedure for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation. Versions for use in stroke units and in doctors' surgeries are available. apoplex medical technologies is supported by an extensive academic and clinical network that complements its own core competencies in mathematics, physics and medicine. Further information is available at https://apoplexmedical.com.

