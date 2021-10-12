Zeitgeist, Design and Service Excellence

Munich, 12 October 2021 Deutsche Hospitality and the Porsche Design Group are joining forces to present the Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels brand, an innovative hotel concept in the Luxury Lifestyle Segment. Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will bring together design, technology and lifestyle at the very highest level. The result will be a unique brand experience created from the design philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design lifestyle brand. This will be combined with the excellence and experience of Steigenberger, which boasts a representative tradition stretching back for more than 90 years.

Investor interest in Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is considerable. The first planning stage involves the establishment of up to 15 hotels in global metropolises such as London, Singapore, Dubai and Shanghai.

“Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels creates a brand which marries the design philosophy and values of the exclusive Porsche Design brand with the hospitality and service quality of a Steigenberger hotel,” said Marcus Bernhardt, CEO of Steigenberger Hotels AG/Deutsche Hospitality. “Our joint goal is to establish a new hotel product for a global target group which seeks uniqueness and which has the highest aspirations regarding quality.”

“Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels will boast an unusual and exceptional spatial and lighting concept,” stated Dr. Jan Becker, CEO of Porsche Design Group. “Innovative rooms and suites will feature a singular design and interior which captures the spirit of the environment. Travellers in search of extraordinary experiences will be able to find Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels at some of the world’s most breath-taking locations.”

The hotels will offer at least 150 rooms, suites, and penthouses. They will also have a remarkable restaurant and bar concept, exclusive Meet&Greet Cubes, and a health and beauty facility and gym extending over a minimum area of 1,000 square metres.

Deutsche Hospitality already maintains a presence in the Luxury, Upscale, Midscale and Economy Segments via the existing brands. “We have set ourselves the objective of achieving significant worldwide growth by 2027,” Mr. Bernhardt continued. “For us, Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels constitutes an important step towards appealing to an attractive target group in the long term and towards meeting growing requirements for individuality, exclusivity, design and an inimitable hotel experience.”

The development of Steigenberger Porsche Design Hotels is enabling Porsche Design to transfer its brand philosophy to exterior and interior architecture. This will allow design expertise to be made accessible to a broad section of the public via the vehicle of outstanding hotel projects. Jan Becker: “The brand perception factor is becoming increasingly important for customers. In hotels we convey the brand experience in a unique way, and this makes it possible to introduce additional differentiation to the market.”

In 1963, Professor Ferdinand Alexander Porsche came up with the 911, one of the most significant design objects in contemporary history. He went on to found the exclusive lifestyle brand Porsche Design in 1972 in pursuit of a vision to transport the company’s principles and the Porsche myth beyond the confines of the car. His philosophy and design language live on in all Porsche Design products right down to the present day. Albert Steigenberger opened the Europäischer Hof in Baden-Baden in 1930, a hotel which was to go on to become the founding myth of Steigenberger Hotels AG. 160 hotels now operate under the Steigenberger name across three continents. Deutsche Hospitality has formed part of the Huazhu Group since 2020. Huazhu is one of the largest hotel groups in the world. The company’s portfolio encompasses more than 7,000 hotels, and its H Rewards Bonus Programme currently boasts more than 174 million members.

