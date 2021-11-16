lavera celebrates Natural Cosmetics Day

Hanover, November 2021. Fortunately, gone are the days when natural personal care was still a niche market. With 1.8 million new buyers of natural personal care in 2020 and a market share of 8.6%*, the numbers speak for themselves: For many, ‘nature on your skin’ has long been the first choice when it comes to cosmetics. This is why in 2019, lavera officially declared the 23 November "Natural Cosmetics Day". This year, the natural personal care brand would like customers to share why they prefer their personal care products natural under the hashtag #natureonmyskin.

Our motto is: Beautiful skin, but make it natural! The reasons for using natural personal care products are endless, but not everyone knows about them. All the more reason to spell them out! For starters, using natural personal care products is not only good for your skin, but also for the environment. This is why in 2019, lavera officially declared the 23 November the Day of Natural Cosmetics in order to raise awareness about the benefits of natural personal care products, dispel stubborn myths and educate people about natural personal care. This year, under the motto "Let only nature on your skin!", the brand is calling on consumers to post about their personal reasons for using natural personal care products with the hashtag #natureonmyskin. The goal is to inspire even more people to use green personal care products.

In May this year, lavera launched a reforestation project in cooperation with ClimatePartner and the German Forest Protection Association, to help restore German woodlands badly damaged by climate change through judicious planting of trees. The plan is to plant 30,000 trees this year alone. By doing so, the natural personal care manufacturer intends to regrow the green lungs of Germany and Europe and give back to nature.

Good for the skin, good for everyone – anniversary discounts on www.lavera.de

From the outset, it has been lavera’s goal to make natural personal care accessible to everyone, at a fair price. “To help convince even more people of the benefits of natural personal care, we have officially declared the 23rd of November as Natural Cosmetics Day”, Thomas Haase explains.

