DigEplan, a global leader in fully integrated electronic plan review, announces a new partnership with Cityworks, the leading GIS-centric solution for public asset management, to bring city and county government permitting departments an end-to-end, fully integrated electronic plan review that is aligned with today’s public sector budgets. Deployed in days, DigEplan and Cityworks are enabling vital government services to continue, providing business continuity whilst adhering to Covid-19 rules.

The partnership between Cityworks and DigEplan brings a game changing solution to Cityworks customers that enables home working with cloud-based fully integrated electronic plan review. Enhancing productivity and reducing administration, DigEplan has proven to be 200% more productive when benchmarked against desktop-based PDF mark-up tools.

DigEplan Cityworks Screenshots

“Online, real-time customer service opportunities are more important now than ever before,” said George Mastakas, vice president of enterprise solutions at Cityworks. “Communities are looking for ways to simplify complex workflows, reduce costs, ease administrative burden, and improve customer service. DigEplan has a demonstrated track record of delivering high-quality electronic plan review solutions that help communities and their customers work more efficiently.”

Configured in days, DigEplan’s deep integration into Cityworks removes complexity, ensuring a fully featured, scalable, secure and collaborative electronic plan review that is accessed from existing Cityworks PLL screens and workflows, including the Public Access web portal.

“Working together Cityworks and DigEplan provide government services the resilience to deal with Covid-19 restrictions and tools to deliver highly-effective electronic plan review services into the future,” said Jason Matthews, CEO DigEplan. “DigEplan offers a better approach than the frustrations faced when using non-integrated desktop-based PDF mark-up or over complex third-party standalone plan review tools.

“DigEplan removes the cumbersome processes associated with paper or desktop-based PDF plan review and complex third-party standalone systems. The partnership between Cityworks and DigEplan ensures all Cityworks PLL customers can now quickly and easily realise the benefits of fully integrated electronic plan review,” explained Jason.

Cityworks joins more than 20 government technology platforms in partnering with DigEplan. Widely used in the USA, DigEplan customers span over 100 counties, municipalities and cities across four countries.

About DigEplan

DigEplan is a feature-rich fully integrated electronic plan review tool, engineered to streamline the plan review process directly from Cityworks PLL. Fully integrated to Cityworks PLL, DigEplan removes the need for plan triage, complex third-party integrations or duplication of the Cityworks document management, citizen portal and workflow. Trusted by more than 20 government technology platform providers and users in 100 cities and municipalities across four countries, DigEplan’s mission to complement government technology partners’ solutions, providing high performance, engineering grade electronic plan review at an affordable price is being realized. DigEplan is part of LCT Software, with locations in the Clearwater, FL and Bath, UK.

More Information: www.DigEplan.com

About Cityworks

www.cityworks.com

Cityworks, a Trimble Company, is the leading GIS-centric solution for public asset management and community development. Built exclusively on Esri® ArcGIS®, Cityworks is designed to help organizations manage public assets and their associated data, work activities, and business processes. Cityworks is Empowering GIS® at more than 700 organizations around the world.