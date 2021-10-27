DigEplan, a global leader in fully integrated electronic plan review, announces a new integration partnership with Municity, who provides high-quality software solutions to municipal clients. With seamless integration between DigEplan Electronic Plan Review and Municity Software’s Permitting Solution, government agencies can benefit from an efficient end-to-end permitting process to deliver citizen permits faster.

The partnership between DigEplan and Municity will remove the need for paper, complex third-party integrations, or disconnected PDF mark-up tools for government agencies. Municity and DigEplan provide an easy entry point for local government agencies to enhance productivity and reduce administration.

Christy Hunt, President North American Markets, DigEplan

“We are proud to partner with DigEplan, so together we can offer our customers a leading-edge, fully integrated permitting and e-planning experience,” said Dave Aiello, Director of Sales, Municity. “DigEplan’s proven solution takes the complexity out of the plan review, complementing Municity’s platform perfectly, so the permitting process becomes more efficient, enabling agencies to deliver a better service to their citizens.”

DigEplan is fully integrated into existing workflows, which has proven to be 200% more productive when benchmarked against desktop-based PDF mark-up tools. The partnership enables Municity customers to leverage a secure, scalable, and feature-rich plan review solution that is quick to implement. Configured in days, DigEplan’s deep integration into Municity’s platform removes complexity, ensuring a fully featured, secure, and collaborative electronic plan review that is accessed from existing workflows.

DigEplan’s enhanced features include applicant support for submission standards, removing time-consuming administration of submissions, and digital projects providing real-time access to corrections and comments, so the applicant can address these throughout the review cycle.

“We are excited to be working with Municity, who bring a deep understanding of the inner workings of local governments to the table. We believe that together we can offer government agencies a powerful combined solution that enhances the overall permitting process,” said Christy Hunt, President – North American Markets. “We look forward to helping municipalities accelerate the permitting process and create a streamlined permitting process for employees and citizens.”

Widely used in the USA, DigEplan customers span over more than 100 counties, municipalities, and cities across five countries.

About DigEplan

DigEplan is a feature-rich fully integrated electronic plan review tool, engineered to streamline the plan review process directly from your government technology platform. Fully integrated to Municity, DigEplan removes the need for plan triage, complex third-party integrations, or duplication of workflow processes. Trusted by more than 20 government technology platform providers and users in more than 100 cities and municipalities across five countries, DigEplan’s mission to complement government technology partners’ solutions, providing high performance, engineering-grade electronic plan review at an affordable price is being realized. DigEplan is part of LCT Software, with locations in the Clearwater, FL and Bath, UK.

More Information: www.DigEplan.com

About Municity Municity’s intuitive software solutions help municipalities across the country run more efficiently. With more than 30 years of assisting and listening to municipal clients, they have gained a deep functional understanding of the inner workings of local governments. Combining expertise in the public sector with cutting edge technology, they provide their clients with innovative and intuitive solutions to everyday problems at a cost they can afford.

https://www.municitysoftware.com/