DigEplan, a global leader in fully integrated electronic plan review, announces its latest partnership with consulting firm Summit Technologies, who specialize in innovative Salesforce-based solutions for government agencies. Combining Summit Technologies’ expertise in Salesforce and DigEplan’s leading electronic plan review, provides customers with a highly efficient end-to-end solution for managing building permits.

The partnership enables Summit Technologies to provide a leading electronic plan review that is fully integrated into the Salesforce platform. Government agencies are able to leverage DigEplan’s cloud-based plan review, creating an end-to-end permitting workflow that requires no additional infrastructure, combined with Salesforce’s world-class performance and scalability.

Partnership Announcement

“DigEplan is the missing piece to the puzzle, enabling us to empower government agencies to leapfrog old technologies and provide an unprecedented service to their citizens. All of this at a low cost of ownership with seamless end-to-end user experience,” said Mike Leibrand, Managing Partner and CTO, Summit Technologies. “Utilizing the solution, agencies can take advantage of the powerful review, revision, and approval features in DigEplan enabling transparency and efficiency.”

DigEplan boasts an integrated fully featured, secure, and collaborative electronic plan review accessed from existing workflows. When benchmarked against desktop-based PDF mark-up tools, the electronic plan review has proven to be 200% more productive. DigEplan’s enhanced features include applicant support for submission standards, removing time-consuming administration of submissions, and digital projects providing real-time access to corrections and comments, so the applicant can address these throughout the review cycle.

“The combination of Summit Technologies’ expertise and DigEplan’s solution integrated to the Salesforce platform enables agencies to modernize, scale, and create advanced efficiencies,” said Christy Hunt, President – North American Markets, DigEplan. “We are excited to be working with Summit Technologies, who shares our customer driven approach. Together, government agencies can accelerate the permitting process.”

Widely used in the USA, DigEplan customers span over 100 counties, municipalities, and cities across five countries.

About DigEplan

DigEplan is a feature-rich fully integrated electronic plan review tool, engineered to streamline the plan review process directly from Salesforce. Fully integrated to Salesforce, DigEplan removes the need for plan triage, complex third-party integrations or duplication of the document management, citizen portal and workflow. Trusted by more than 20 government technology platform providers and users in 100 cities and municipalities across four countries, DigEplan’s mission to complement government technology partners’ solutions, providing high performance, engineering grade electronic plan review at an affordable price is being realized. DigEplan is part of LCT Software, with locations in the Clearwater, FL and Bath, UK.

More Information: www.DigEplan.com

About Summit Technologies

Summit Technologies is a Columbus, Ohio based Salesforce Consulting Partner consisting of a talented and creative team of Salesforce certified consultants, developers, analysts, and project managers. We specialize in building innovative solutions for our clients within the Salesforce family of products including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, CPQ, Pardot and Experience Cloud. Summit Technologies has a focused Government Practice offering Salesforce Accelerators for: Community Development, Citizen Request Management, Business & Occupational Licensing, Environmental Health, and Economic Development.

More Information: https://www.summittechnologiesllc.com/