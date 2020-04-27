DigEplan, fully integrated electronic plan review for Accela, Infor, Cityworks, and Calytera, has launched a game changing release that boosts remote working abilities and offers speedy implementation times to city and county permitting departments. Alongside its partners, DigEplan’s latest release supports the continuity of vital services for the public sector, whilst in compliance with Covid-19 social distancing and home working rules.

“The launch of DigEplan V5 coincides with a significant moment in time when many public sector departments are investigating ways to keep their operations and services running whilst dealing with the impact of Covid-19,” said Jason Matthews, CEO DigEplan. “DigEplan’s V5 cloud-based solution can be configured in days, and with its deep integration to Accela, Infor, Cityworks, and Calytera, providing a collaborative, scalable and secure electronic plan review process that is fully integrated to leading government technology platforms.

“When we talk about full integration, we mean no duplication of workflow or portals, complex third-party integrations, file download / upload, or indeed separate plan storage for document management. Plan triage is a thing of the past with DigEplan V5.”

DigEplan not only removes the need for paper, it also eradicates the need for inefficient desktop PDF markup tools. Embedded into an organisations existing workflows, screens and portals, DigEplan accelerates plan review cycle times.

DigEplan is widely used in the USA and has over 100 counties, municipalities and cities across four countries with deep integration to more than 20 government technology solution partners.

DigEplan’s SaaS (Software as a Service) model ensures that customers are able to quickly configure and realise the benefits of DigEplan in a matter of days, working in conjunction with our delivery partners, TruePoint Solutions and Vision 33.

DigEplan’s focus on fully integrated electronic plan review ensures customers can deploy and configure quickly working in harmony with their existing government technology investments, alongside commercial sensitivity to the use and on-going support DigEplan.

