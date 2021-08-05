DigEplan, a global leader in fully integrated electronic plan review, announces a new partnership with [s]Cube, a fast-growing company that specializes in the implementation of high impact technology solutions to government agencies. Together, DigEplan and [s]Cube are excited to offer Accela customers the ability to enhance their time to permit with an integrated, collaborative electronic plan review solution.

As government agencies uptake of cloud-based solutions rise due to the ease of use and limited IT infrastructure required, [s]Cube and DigEplan provides an easy entry point for local government agencies to enhance productivity and reduce administration. DigEplan for Accela is fully integrated into existing workflows, which has proven to be 200% more productive when benchmarked against desktop-based PDF mark-up tools. The partnership enables agencies to leverage a secure, scalable and feature-rich solution that is quick to implement.

“At [s]Cube we continue to focus on driving digitalization and maximizing the value of investment for Accela customers. We’re excited to partner with DigEplan to offer Accela customers a leading-edge fully integrated plan review that simplifies processes and lowers operational costs,” said Haileab Samuel, CEO, [s]Cube. “DigEplan’s staggering simplicity enables all departments involved in the plan review process and applicants to work more efficiently.”

Configured in days, DigEplan’s deep integration into Accela removes complexity, ensuring a fully featured, secure and collaborative electronic plan review that is accessed from existing Accela workflows, including the Citizen Access web portal. DigEplan’s enhanced features includes applicant support for submission standards, removing time-consuming administration of submissions, and digital projects providing real time access to corrections and comments, so the applicant can address these throughout the review-cycle.

[s]Cube joins a growing number of DigEplan implementation partners, supporting its integration into more than 20 government technology platforms. Widely used in the USA, DigEplan customers span over 100 counties, municipalities and cities across five countries.

“[s]Cube’s Accela delivery expertise coupled with the innovative electronic plan review features in DigEplan, offers Accela customers the services and solution to enhance the overall permitting process,” said Christy Hunt, President – North American Markets, DigEplan. “We are excited to be working with [s]Cube as a highly regarded firm in the permitting, licensing, planning and inspection space, who shares our dedicated customer driven approach. Together, agencies can benefit from flexibility and scalability in their plan review, accelerating the permitting process and creating a streamlined operation for employees and citizens.”

About DigEplan

DigEplan is a feature-rich fully integrated electronic plan review tool, engineered to streamline the plan review process directly from Accela. Fully integrated to Accela, DigEplan removes the need for plan triage, complex third-party integrations or duplication of Accela document management, citizen portal and workflow processes. Trusted by more than 20 government technology platform providers and users in 100 cities and municipalities across four countries, DigEplan’s mission to complement government technology partners’ solutions, providing high performance, engineering grade electronic plan review at an affordable price is being realized. DigEplan is part of LCT Software, with locations in the Clearwater, FL and Bath, UK.

About [s]Cube

[s]Cube Inc is a fast-growing high-tech services company with corporate offices located in the Capital District of New York State. The company provides high impact technology solutions and services to government agencies and private sector companies around the globe. [s]Cube’s Executive team all have extensive expertise in IT delivery and services, with a collective management expertise of over 100 years.