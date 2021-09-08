The Hague, Netherlands, 8 September 2021: Digidentity, a Solera company, Europe’s most innovative online identity verification company, has today announced that it has signed a resale agreement with Adobe. The agreement enables Adobe to resell Digidentity's Advanced and Qualified Electronic signatures as part of the Adobe Sign service offering.

Having spent much of the past year in lockdown, face-to-face meetings have been few and far between. Many organisations have used online verification to continue remote transactions and agreements. Digidentity offers a fast, secure and remote digital verification experience. The impact of COVID has increased momentum in the demand for electronic signatures.

As Europe’s most innovative online verification provider, Digidentity combines seamless usability with robust and reliable security on a global scale. With the ability to verify over 4,000 identity documents for more than 180 nationalities.

Utilising Digidentity’s Remote Identification (Advanced and Qualified) assurance service, organisations receive a smoother and more versatile onboarding process that can be completed within minutes, including real-time remote registration and a self-service portal to manage account lifecycles and invite users.

With Adobe’s global reach, this agreement enables Digidentity to further strengthen its position across key markets, expanding its commercial reach and accelerating growth. Global software giant Adobe is one of the biggest suppliers of electronic signatures. With the seamless integration of Digidentity within Adobe, clients can start signing their documents with Advanced (AES) or Qualified (QES) signatures on their existing contract. Digidentity is a Qualified Trust Service Provider in accordance with eIDAS.

“Digidentity is recognised for its technologically advanced product and international position within the market. We are extremely excited that having our journey started with the introduction of the first Qualified Cloud based signing back in 2011. Since that time we‘ve grown and evolved into a scalable, global solution. This agreement with Adobe enables us to provide on a larger scale our Qualified certificates within the Digidentity Identity wallet,” notes Marcel Wendt, CTO and founder of Digidentity.

“We are very pleased to simplify the buying experience for our customers by offering the ability to purchase Advanced and Qualified digital certificates from Digidentity as part of their Adobe contract,” stated Alex Hayward, Senior Director, International Product Marketing & GTM, Adobe; “Customers can use Digidentity to streamline e-signing experiences with cloud signatures, helping ensure that each signer’s identity is fully verified and authenticated.”

About Digidentity

Digidentity, part of Solera Holdings, Inc., is Europe’s most innovative online identity verification company, combining smooth usability with government-grade security. It is a trusted supplier and partner of GOV.UK Verify, Kingdom of the Netherlands, Cloud Signature Consortium, DIACC, Post Office, Nationale Nederlanden Group, among others. Last year alone, Digidentity realised over 300 million authentications and protected the digital identity of more than 20 million people from 180+ nationalities globally. Digidentity is an eIDAS accredited Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP).

