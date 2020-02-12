A look into the future of POS, Label and Mobile Printing Technology

EuroShop (16-20 February 2020, Dusseldorf, Germany) - BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of the global manufacturer of advanced Mobile Label and POS printers, will be encouraging visitors to its stand #6E58 at EuroShop 2020. Showcasing its diverse range of intuitive printing solutions for the evolving Retail market, for a range of applications from centralised EPOS systems to Ecommerce, click and collect, delivery labeling and self-service kiosks.

BIXOLON at EuroShop 2020

BIXOLON will be exhibiting its NEW label printer addition including XQ-840 and XD5-40d. The XQ-840 is an 8-inch Android tablet and embedded 4-inch (118mm) desktop label printer that supports up to 6ips (152mm/sec) printing speed and is ideal for stand-alone label printing solution especially for the food safety market. This printer is pre-loaded with powerful software including BIXOLON Food Safety Label, Label Artist™ Mobile (Android), BIXOLON Utility and BIXOLON Downloader. The mid-tier 4-inch (118mm) direct thermal desktop label printer, XD5-40d, features an optional mono LCD display and supports up to 7ips (178mm/sec) printing speed. BIXOLON also provides XPM™, web-based printer profile management, and XCM™, an agent app to connect XPM™ server.

Understanding the role of labelling technology plays a part in identification and tracking for a range of industries from Retail to Hospitality, Manufacturing and Logistics. BIXOLON will be demonstrating a diverse range of linerless and label printing solution including the SRP-S300 linerless label printer ideal for online ordering applications. Alongside, XT5-40 for a stand-alone solution, SPP-L3000 for mobile shipping and delivery label solutions.

BIXOLON will also be celebrating its sixth consecutive year as the Global No1. Mobile Receipt Printer Manufacturer as quoted by independent Japanese Research Company Chunichisha, by displaying its comprehensive range of 2-inch (58mm), 3-inch (80mm) and 4-inch (112mm) mobile receipt and label printing solutions. Including the SPP-L410 4-inch (112mm) mobile label and optional linerless label printer. The SPP-L3000, a 3-inch (80mm) premium level Auto-ID mobile label printer supporting high quality connectivity and labelling and the SPP-A200, a 2-inch (58mm) mobile printer sled equipped with mobile pin-pad.

To compliment this impressive range of label printing technology, BIXOLON will also be showcasing its future 2020 launching models including XL5-40 mid-end 4-inch linerless label printer for an eco-friendly and productive inventory management. Alongside the XT5-40t and XD3-40t thermal transfer desktop label printer with accompanying key industry features and the NEW XM7-40 premium 4-inch mobile label printer with high quality connectivity and labelling.

“EuroShop is a key European industry event for BIXOLON providing us with the opportunity to network with key leaders in the Retail and Hospitality industry,” cited Charlie Kim, Managing Director of BIXOLON Europe. “BIXOLON will be taking the opportunity to showcase new cutting-edge solutions to BIXOLON’s expending portfolio highlights out on going dedication to developing and pushing the boundaries of technology within the market”

Technology Partners

BIXOLON will host complementary hardware and software technology partners, including plastic card printing from IDP, Scare solution from Bizerba, Mobile Payment Solutions from Sumup, and Retail software provider from IP Soft.

For more information visit www.BixolonEU.com

About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2019, for the sixth consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

