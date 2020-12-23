23rd December 2020. Dock, the creators of the Dock Network, has been awarded a contract to assist Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, a German development agency that provides services in the field of international development cooperation. The 3-month project will see Dock provide expertise on the technical architecture and features for a professional profile data wallet linked to atingi, a digital learning platform built by GIZ.

Commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), GIZ is developing atingi to provide more accessible, low-barrier-to-entry and innovative digital learning opportunities to young people in the global south. Together with its partners, atingi provides a digital learning experience to learners across the world based on their individual needs and motivations. In essence, Dock will help determine how a platform for professional profiles could be established that showcases certificates from both atingi and other platforms. This in turn would improve the matching process of atingi learners with their future jobs.

Dock and GIZ

Over the past few years, Dock has been working exclusively in the trusted data and blockchain space. Their flagship offering is the Dock Network, an open-source platform designed to provide a simple solution for businesses and developers to build, manage and present digital credentials that are instantly verifiable using blockchain technology. Given the company’s experience, it’s a natural fit for them to consult with organizations in this field.

Dock CEO Nick Lambert said of the contract award, “It’s an exciting step for Dock to be working with GIZ. The atingi digital learning platform will greatly enhance the lives of young people in Africa by giving them access to training and education not previously available. The fact that atingi will use open standards, open data, open source, and open innovation makes it only more appealing.”

About atingi

atingi is a digital learning platform developed and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). The global platform aims to reach young people through innovative e-learning offers. Learning contents are developed locally and geared towards improving access to quality education and training and prepare young people in the Global South for the jobs of the future.

About Dock

Dock is a platform designed to provide a simple solution for businesses and developers to build, manage and present digital credentials that are instantly verifiable using blockchain technology.

With a standalone blockchain and integrated payment and incentivisation token, a trusted network of validators, and seamless adoption and interoperability, Dock is part of a movement to solve universal problems with existing data and how it is captured, shared and controlled.

