Friday 22nd May San Francisco, CA. Today, Dock Systems Inc, a blockchain company specializing in verifiable credentials announced that they have released the first public W3C credential verifier.

The verifier utilises the Verifiable Credentials Data Model (VCDM) - a standard born out of a work of a diverse international community of experts and by an organization which has been at the forefront of software standards for 30 years.

Dock Systems logo

The verifier is open-source, free for anyone to use and is available on the Dock website: https://verifier.dock.io/. The tool can be used to represent any VCDM compliant claims, such as; academic achievement, licenses, identity, health records and more across multiple industry sectors.

These credentials are signed cryptographically by the issuer which serves to confirm their authenticity and enable the claims contained within to be verified instantly by anyone. This is in contrast to the costly and time-intensive manual claim verification still in use today.

Speaking of the verifier release, CEO Nick Lambert said: “Verifiable credentials will play a large role in many aspects of our lives in the future and we hope that this verifier, and the visual evidence it provides, serves to demonstrate the value of this technology moving forward. It’s also great to be able to give something back to the open-source community!”

About Dock Systems Inc: Dock provides a range of tools incorporating blockchain technology that enables businesses and developers to create verifiable claims solutions. Formed in 2018, Dock is a remote company with a globally spread and multi-cultural team.

