Newbury, Berkshire, 24th March 2020 – Local charity Greenham Trust will match any donations made by the public and local businesses via its online appeal up to a huge sum of £100,000! This will generate a fund of £200,000 to be distributed through local charitable and voluntary organisations that are offering support to the elderly and vulnerable people.

The emergency fund will go to help those charities and volunteer organisations supporting those most urgently in need including:

Helping elderly or vulnerable people or people with chronic underlying health conditions or diseases in self-isolation or quarantine who need access to food, medicines or social care

Providing more support for Foodbanks

Increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries to support the elderly

Providing financial, employment and debt advice

Giving counselling, suicide prevention and mental health support for those who have for example lost their jobs, are grieving or are in crisis

Supporting those who are homeless or in temporary accommodation

Every penny of every donation, no matter how small, will go directly to the charities that are providing the much-needed support, so please give what you can.

Donate via The Good Exchange here: app.thegoodexchange.com/project/17994/greenham-trust/greenham-trust-coronavirus-emergency-appeal

About Greenham Trust

Greenham Trust Ltd was founded in 1997 to purchase the former Greenham Common Airbase, and to create and manage the new 150-acre Greenham Business Park. The Trust’s principal objective is to use income from commercial property to provide charitable funding for the benefit of the local communities in West Berkshire and North Hampshire. Since its inception, the Trust has supported over 1,000 local organisations, donating over £58 million over the last 20 years. Groups seeking funding from the Coronavirus appeal should apply online via The Good Exchange https://thegoodexchange.com/what-is-the-good-exchange/for-applicant-organisations/.

www.greenhamtrust.com

About The Good Exchange

The Good Exchange is a transformational not-for-profit, charity-owned cloud platform specifically designed to match those organisations and individuals who have money to give to good causes with those who need it most; on a local basis. As the only platform to bring together grant-making, donations, charitable projects and fundraising in one place, the automated matching system with its simple single on-line application form has revolutionised charitable giving in its local area, making it more accessible, transparent and collaborative.

