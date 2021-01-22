The cold can affect the results of a COVID-19 antigen test. For this reason, the medical technology firm nal von minden from Moers, Germany, emphasises that the rapid tests should not be used outside in winter in temperatures under 15 degrees Celsius. Correct usage of the NADAL® COVID-19 antigen test is extremely important in order to gain a reliable result. Individuals should therefore take the time to read the instructions for use thoroughly and adhere to the guidelines.

As the chance of getting infected outdoors is lower than in an enclosed space, coronavirus rapid tests are increasingly being carried out outside, according to nal von minden GmbH, based in Moers, Germany. “The idea of carrying out the rapid test outside is of course not a bad one, but we would urgently advise against it in cold winter temperatures as this can lead to false results. All the test components including the test cassette, the sample and buffer must be used at a temperature between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius,” says Roland Meißner, CEO at nal von minden GmbH.

How to carry out a test

When it’s cold, all the processes take longer, Meißner says. “The flow rate is slower. Therefore it takes longer from when the sample is taken from the nose or throat until it reacts with the antibodies in the rapid test, which can lead to false results.”

The NADAL® COVID-19 antigen test should therefore at the moment only be carried out indoors or in temperatures between 15 and 30 degrees Celsius, stresses Meißner. This is also stated in the instructions for use provided with each kit.

If used correctly, the NADAL® COVID-19 antigen test offers the highest quality, something which was recently confirmed in a study by the well-renowned Berlin University Hospital Charité. The German Federal Ministry of Health has also recommended the nal von minden GmbH rapid test, and has even integrated its usage into its national testing strategy.

With the NADAL® COVID-19 antigen test, results are available after 15 minutes. Results must be read after exactly 15 minutes, as this is exactly when the desired immunological reactions are taking place.

To carry out the test, a swab must be taken from the mouth or nasopharynx by medical personnel. “If taking a swab from the mouth, care must be taken to ensure the swab does not touch the tongue or teeth, otherwise the sample material can get stuck there,” says Meißner. “It is therefore usually a safer bet to take a sample from the nasopharynx.”

Important: Please ensure a room temperature of at least 15 degrees Celsius (max. 30 degrees)!

Carefully shake the buffer bottle. Hold the bottle upright and dispense 10 drops into the tube. Next, place the swab containing the extracted sample into the tube. Rotate the swab. In order to extract the antigens, press the tube and swab together 10-15 times. Leave the swab in the solution and let it stand for approximately 2 minutes. When removing the swab, press out as much fluid as possible. Place the dropper cap on the tube. Hold the tube vertically and dispense 2 drops of the sample into the sample well of the test cassette. Interpret the test results after exactly 15 minutes.

