October 7, 2021 – CCube Solutions announces today that its founder and managing director, Dr. Vijay Magon, has been named as one of this year’s Ones To Watch as part of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders programme for 2021.

The programme, supported by The Times and now in its fourth year, celebrates the inspiring leaders behind some of the UK’s most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.

One To Watch

Despite the challenges of the last 18 months, the Top 50 programme received a record number of nominations; more than 600 proving that ambition is alive and well.

The Ones to Watch are the leaders that are destined for great things and are the driving force behind tomorrow’s mid-sized firms. They are growing businesses that are making a big impact on their customers and target markets, and will be the nation’s principal job creators over the years to come.

LDC’s John Garner added, “The last 18 months have presented challenges that none of us could have foreseen, but despite everything, it’s fantastic to see that so many business leaders have achieved some truly remarkable things. This year’s Ones to Watch group epitomises that fighting spirit and have truly impressed the judges with their stories of growth and ambition. Congratulations to all those featured and we look forward to seeing their continued success and impact, and contribution the broader UK economy.”

Under Vijay Magon’s stewardship, CCube Solutions has achieved a tremendous amount since it was founded in 2005 as summarised below.

Customer excellence

The business has made digital transformation a reality for many Trusts saving them millions of pounds in the process whilst improving clinical/patient engagement. Over the past 10 years, in excess of £35 million has been saved by just three CCube customers alone through the removal of paper-based processes and libraries.

30 NHS Trusts and Health Boards across the country from Cornwall to Orkney now use CCube Solutions’ software. Given there are about 233 trusts in the UK – and at least half have yet to shift to digital patients records at all - over 25% of all Trusts that have made the transition use CCube’s EDRMS.

15,000 NHS users now access CCube’s software on a daily basis accessing over 350 million documents related to patient care. The Ministry of Defense also has a system which has 150 million medical records of military personnel.

Customer retention is impressive; 15 years is the average and longest - at 20 years - is Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust.

CCube Solutions has a track record of innovation. In 2009, St Helens & Knowsley was the 1st Trust in the UK to stop using paper records in clinical practice. They deployed CCube’s EDRMS using a scan-on-demand approach which entailed only digitising the paperwork it needed to retain. The Trust is saving £1.4 million per annum not having to move 7,000 paper files per week around its sites further to a one-off investment of £1.2 million. Around 500 doctors and 130 medial secretaires use the system on a daily basis.

Based on the success of medical records digitization in secondary care, CCube Solutions – working in partnership with St Helens Health Informatics Service – launched a solution for primary care called e-LGS to digitise and electronically store so-called Lloyd George records held at all GP surgeries. These are the medical records in manilla envelopes written prior to digitisation becoming widely adopted by GPs in the early 2000s. Doctors are legally required to store this content often well after a patient’s death. A typical practice has 11,000 patients and 13,000 wallets. Today, 100 GP practices in the Northwest of England use the e-LGS system.

Technical excellence

The CCube software is easy to use. This is key given patient consultations are typically just 15 minutes. CCube’s EDRMS is designed to provide just 3 clicks to information for busy clinicians, with the technology easily integrated with other IT systems in the NHS to maximize the value of content contained. Furthermore, the software offers role-based access so data is served to the user based on their specific job function and information needs.

From a technical perspective, in 2019, the business invested considerably in development to make its EDRMS more cloud-friendly using a SaaS model.

This shift to the cloud will also enable CCube Solutions to target private healthcare groups and SMEs in other industry sectors – companies who have document management challenges but hitherto haven’t been able to embrace such technology because of the cost. A SaaS subscription model allows any firm access to enterprise-class software but they only pay for want they consume.

To ensure compliance standards are met given its work in the NHS, CCube Solutions has attained certification from BSI for the following: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, and ISO 27701. It also complies with Clinical Safety standard DCB 0129.

Dr. Vijay Magon says, “It’s a real delight to be chosen as a One to Watch business leader. CCube Solutions is a profitable SME which now has a widespread presence in the NHS – a significant achievement for a specialist ISV. Our EDRMS is designed for ease of use and to provide ultimately what really counts – helping clinicians provide the best the quality care to patients.”

About CCube Solutions

Headquartered in Milton Keynes, CCube Solutions is a British provider of enterprise content management software, comprising electronic document and records management software [EDRMS], workflow, electronic forms along with systems integration. Founded in 1995, it has a proven track record working with Trusts and Health Boards to minimize their dependence on paper by capturing, storing, managing and delivering patient records at the point of need. The NHS is a primary focus for CCube Solutions and has been for 20 years.

For further information, please visit www.ccubesolutions.com

