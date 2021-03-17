SAN FRANCISCO - 17 March 2021. Human Layer Security leader Tessian today announces that it has hired Matthew Smith as its Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) to build and grow business development. Smith joins Tessian from access security platform Duo Security, where he acted as its Global Vice President of Partner Sales and Business Development.

In his role as Tessian’s CSO, Smith will be responsible for running alliances and integrations, building out the channel for the company globally, and transforming the way in which the company distributes its Human Layer Security platform to new customers.

Matthew Smith

Working closely with Tessian’s Product and Engineering teams, Smith will also be responsible for identifying opportunities for Tessian to partner with other world leading security and technology companies. He will help integrate their workflows and protection into the Tessian platform so that customers can empower their employees to do their best work, without security getting in the way.

Smith has over 18 years of experience in growing teams and organizations, as well as building new routes to market and strategic relationships. At Duo Security, Smith built the strategy, structure and the partner business unit and drove triple digit growth each year, across new routes to market in all market segments. He also worked on Duo’s IPO and acquisition tracks, before the company was acquired by Cisco in 2018. Prior to Duo, Smith held senior business development and partner roles at Symantec and Dell.

Matt Smith, CSO at Tessian said, “With Tessian, the innovation on the product side was a clear selling point for me - and there is the potential for the company to do so much more with Human Layer Security. It's exciting to see the adoption now and what could be in the future. I know that we can make a major impact for our customers by building the right partnerships across the globe. I’m also really looking forward to working with, and building out, the team at Tessian. When you get to work on difficult problems with a group of dedicated, smart, and fun colleagues, there's nothing better.”

Tim Sadler, CEO at Tessian said, “Matt knows the security industry like the back of his hand, and he will play a key role in accelerating our mission of securing the human layer. His wealth of enterprise and start-up experience means he’ll bring a new perspective to Tessian’s go-to-market efforts and help identify ways in which we can access new customers, markets and solve new use cases. I’m certain Matt will inspire and guide Tessian to even greater things.”

