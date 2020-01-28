Washington D.C, USA, 28 January 2020: Marking a new chapter in the spectrum-sharing success story of the Citizen’s Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) full authorization of commercial deployment in the 3.5GHz band in the U.S. is an extremely important milestone in utilizing dynamic spectrum access for next-generation technologies, Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) President Martha Suarez said today.

CBRS is the most advanced commercially available technology in dynamic spectrum sharing and is essential for enabling the most efficient and intensive commercial use of the 3.5 GHz mid-band spectrum that is critical for 5G. The use of dynamic sharing technology in CBRS increases spectrum efficiency and maximizes spectrum access by enabling a wide variety of users and innovative use cases, while protecting governmental and other incumbent users of the band.

“We are excited to see the full commercial deployment of CBRS become a reality after many years of the DSA advocating for this technology,” said Martha Suarez. “This development will go a long way to making more efficient use of spectrum for next-generation technologies like 5G and fostering investment and wireless innovation.”

Using a three-tiered system, the CBRS framework creates abundant spectrum for 5G and innovative use cases. The Spectrum Access System (SAS) enables this abundance by assigning priority levels to different tiers of spectrum users, from Incumbents - top-priority governmental and commercial licensees - to Priority Access License (PAL), and General Authorized Access (GAA) users, a tier generally available to any commercial entity. Using database and location identification technologies, the SAS protects incumbent services whilst managing and deconflicting PAL and GAA access, which enables large and small entities to achieve greater network deployment and connect the unconnected.

DSA members, including CommScope, Google, and Federated Wireless, have worked towards CBRS commercialization for years and are now fully FCC-certified SAS providers.

“The DSA is a strong advocate for developments such as these which contribute to fair and effective utilization of the spectrum,” said Martha Suarez, DSA President. “Not only will this impact urban areas of the US by easing spectrum constraints and meeting the expectations of 5G, it will also revolutionize accessibility in rural and underserved locations.”

