Washington D.C., USA, 22 October 2020: International speakers from more than 30 different countries will join delegates from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), CITEL, CEPT, ASMG and many other speakers at the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance’s (DSA’s) upcoming eighth dynamic spectrum sharing event, the Global Summit 2020, 3rd – 5th November 2020.

Providing a global virtual platform for dynamic spectrum sharing collaboration, this year’s Global Summit will host more industry leaders and government attendees than ever before. To address the increasing demands on spectrum resources worldwide, the agenda will explore how a variety of spectrum sharing technologies can be implemented across the globe.

The Global Summit agenda will feature speakers from leading institutions, including:

Mario Maniewicz, Director, Radiocommunication Bureau, ITU

Virginia Nakagawa, Vice Minister of Communications (MTC), Peru

Alessandra Lustrati, Head of Digital Development, Digital Development in the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), UK

Pamela Gidi Masias, Vice Minister of Telecommunications, Chile

Yolisa Kedama, Councillor, ICASA, South Africa

Oscar León, Executive Secretary, CITEL

Tariq Al Awadhi, Executive Director Spectrum Affairs, TRA, United Arab Emirates

Sébastien Soriano, Chairman, ARCEP, France

Arturo Robles, Commissioner, Instituto Federal de Telecomunicaciones, Mexico

Austin Nwaulune, Director, Spectrum Administration, NCC, Nigeria

Philip Marnick, Group Director, Spectrum, OFCOM, UK

Gilles Bregant, General Director, ANFR, France

In addition, many delegates from the industry including Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Federated Wireless, Loon, ISOC and more will share leading insight.

“This year’s high interest so far demonstrates the level of commitment there is to address connectivity demands with collaboration, innovation and strategic partnerships. Our Global Summit aims to provide a platform to do exactly that and will explore innovative dynamic spectrum access sharing technologies, new trends like Wi-Fi 6 and affordable connectivity,” said Martha Suárez, DSA President.

The DSA Global Summit will provide a series of online events across three days that will gather industry leaders to discuss and debate spectrum sharing methods and technologies to address worldwide challenges and explore new solutions. Attendees will learn how to use a variety of complementary spectrum bands to foster innovative uses as well as lower costs to drive affordable connectivity and increase the capacity of deployments across the globe.

The DSA invites the industry to participate at a crucial time for driving connectivity in a post COVID-19 world by registering for free online.

-ENDS-

About the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance

The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance is a global organization advocating for laws and regulations that will lead to more efficient and effective spectrum utilization. The DSA’s membership spans multinationals, small- and medium-sized enterprises, and academic, research, and other organizations from around the world, all working to create innovative solutions that will increase the amount of available spectrum to the benefit of consumers and businesses alike.

For more information, visit: http://www.dynamicspectrumalliance.org/.

Keep up to date with the latest DSA activities by following the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Media Contact

For all media enquiries, please contact Proactive PR by emailing dsa@proactive-pr.com or by calling +44 1636 704888.