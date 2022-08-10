Mclaren Construction has awarded E7 Building Services - part of The Michael Lonsdale Group - the MEP design & build works for Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One™ Teams' new headquarters.

E7 Building Services will be handling the full MEP design & build for the brand new facility at Silverstone as part of their expanding activity in the Midlands area. Works will incorporate state-of-the-art MEP design alongside specialist research & development installation, including BMS and EMS systems, specialist gases, local extract ventilation systems & photovoltaic systems. The scheme will span 15,000 sq ft of facilities, including external specialist plant areas.

Race Bay Overview

E7 will work alongside Mclaren and Aston Martin F1 to deliver the first Smart Factory in Formula One, implementing a facility that runs its information streams, monitoring systems, and manufacturing processes via data in the cloud. The building services are critical to providing a robust, resilient, and flexible operation of the facility, supporting the ever-evolving specialist processes needed to deliver a competitive Formula 1 car.

Currently, the E7 project team are managing the MEP design to deliver a first-class scheme.

Across the site, the team are installing the external below-ground which is nearing completion. Works are in line for a May 2023 completion.

About E7 Building Services:

Established in 1986, we have over 35 years of experience and are a fully integrated, MEP building services engineering business.

We have evolved and grown, year upon year, both in profitable turnover and geographical spread, building an extensive portfolio with many industry leading companies and end user clients.

As part of the Michael Lonsdale Group, we offer a wide range of bespoke services across the Midlands and North of England, including but not limited to:

Fully integrated Design & Build, incorporating MEP, CAD & BIM

Full mechanical, electrical and M&E services package

Point Cloud 3D Modelling

Estimation and Project Planning

Sprinkler/fire protection systems

BMS/CMS

Energy monitoring

Data

HV/LV/small power distribution

Lighting & lighting controls

