Paris, France – June 15, 2022 - Capital Banking Solutions announced today that its client EBNA Bank N.V. in Curaçao has signed the upgrade agreement of its digital banking platform.

We are very proud to announce the signing of an agreement with EBNA Bank N.V. to upgrade their Digital Banking platform from PowerCash™ to CapitalDigital™.

The upgrade of CapitalDigital™ will accelerate the bank’s digital transformation and improve its performance by developing further its activities while offering more innovative services to their customers to better meet their expectations.

CapitalDigital™ empowers the banks customer to bank on their own terms: where, when and how they want, making it possible to move fluidly and safely between channels, devices and time. Additionally, CapitalDigital™ offers the banks staff new tools, allowing them to change the look and feel, content management and enabling and disabling of features just to name a few without the need for outside intervention. Cyber-Security is essential in safeguarding the privacy, data and assets of the customer and the bank. Login security is enabled with a two-factor authentication using a one-time password (OTP) and delivered via email.

The Management of EBNA Bank N.V. indicated that they feel very confident in continuing to work hand in hand with Capital Banking Solutions, to persevere in their steadfast dedication to help clients, with focus on what they need and the service and relationship quality they must bring to meet their needs.

EBNA Bank N.V. is also focusing its 2022 strategic plan on digital transformation, providing innovative financial solutions to its customers, making banking better and delivering a more intuitive and efficient experience for their clients across all digital channels.

David Ghoussoub, Managing Director of the US Office, shared his enthusiasm about this continuous partnership and assured the bank that this project will be perfectly carried out. Our Technical and Support teams are highly experienced in performing seamless migrations that allow the bank to simply point to CapitalDigital™ and start operating. Hands-on dedicated training on all of the new features and enhancement standard in CapitalDigital™ will be included as part of the upgrade, allowing the banks staff to gain expert knowledge and maximize their potential offerings to the banks clients while providing superior customer support when required.

About EBNA Bank

The bank was founded in 1988 in Willemstad, Çuracao, according to the license granted by the Central Bank of Curaçao & Saint Maarten. They relate to other banks around the world, including: Interbanco, Banco Exterior, Banco Internacional, and BanBif, being part of the IF Group.

Since their commencement, and for more than 30 years, the bank has provided support to all their clients in asset and liability transactions, providing solutions with dedication and professionalism led by expert professionals, recognized for their extensive experience in the financial sector.

Since 1992, the bank has been using our PowerBanker core and Internet banking platform managed by our U.S. operations. In 2019, the bank opted to run their operations on our private cloud and they continue to grow and expand their services benefiting their clients.

In its 2022 strategic planning, one of its pillars is growth with a focus on digital transformation, to provide intuitive and easy-to-use experiences to its customers, allowing much faster and more efficient transactions.

About Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions is a leading provider of an end-to-end global banking platform that enables banks to drive change for their business and transform the way they serve their customers. The objective is to allow customers to continuously improve their performance and compete with other players on the market.

The company has over 25 years of banking expertise in bringing innovative, comprehensive solutions which cater to the changing needs of modern financial institutions.

