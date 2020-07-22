The popular FTTx and Training Zones will also feature at the event as the Market Focus, which will feature 5G and transportation sensing this year, opens

Brussels, Belgium, 22 July 2020: To mark its 25th year as the fibre optic industry's go-to platform for showcasing the latest, most innovative products and solutions, ECOC Exhibition is incorporating new elements into its 2020 event including a flagship awards programme.

From Monday, December 7 to Wednesday, December 9, ECOC Exhibition will make a symbolic return to Brussels, Belgium, the location of its inaugural year in 1995. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the event, ECOC has introduced the Market Focus Industry Awards, in conjunction with Optical Connections. The six awards, which will be presented on Tuesday 8 December at 12pm at newly launched Product Focus theatre, will feature the following categories: Data Centre Innovation/Best Product, Innovative FTTx Product, Most Innovative Product, Optical Integration (SiPh and/or other), Optical Transport Award, and Best Fiber/ Fiber Component Product.

"The fibre optic industry has come a long way since our first event, and we've been lucky to have been a part of some significant industry milestones during that time," said Emma Harvey, Commercial Director at exhibition organiser Nexus Media Events Ltd. "We've got a lot in store this year and are excited to be celebrating ECOC's 25th anniversary with our partners and supporters. After what has been a testing year for the industry, we are thrilled to announce the introduction of the ECOC Awards at this year's event to recognize the key players and innovators in optical connections."

The awards will be judged by a ECOC’s Market Focus Committee. Entry for the awards open on July 22 and close on September 11. A shortlist of nominees will be announced ahead of the event in December. To enter and for more details, please visit: https://www.ecocexhibition.com/visit/whats-in-store/market-focus-industry-awards.

ECOC Exhibition 2020 will also include highly attended Market Focus, which offers the exciting opportunity to gain insight and discuss the latest in the global fibre optics industry such as Transportation sensing and 5G. Last year's Market Focus featured 30 presentations from some of the top names in the industry and attracted 3,600 visitors across the three-days. Call for speakers is now open and more details, including how to apply to speak, can be found here: https://www.ecocexhibition.com/wp-content/uploads/2020-Market-Focus-Call-For-Papers-A4.pdf.

Other highlights include the FTTx Centre, which will feature eleven FTTx Zones. This consists of a specially designed feature area where attendees will have the opportunity to see live interactive demonstrations of outside plant and inside plant systems and deployment methods.

The event comes at the end of a year that has not only seen an unpredictable rise in internet usage in response to lockdown measures but also laid bare society's reliance on fast and efficient connectivity for critical use cases such as telehealth and e-learning – in which fibre optics play a key role.

"Fibre optic products and innovation are key for both sustaining and increasing the delivery of connectivity at a time when the pressure on operators to provide efficient and resilient optical networks to people across the globe is increasing," added Harvey. "Our platform invites decision-makers from across the fibre optic communications industry to come together to find the best solutions to the latest challenges and explore the innovation that will enable us to overcome them."

Registration for the event opens on July 31. For updates, please visit: https://www.ecocexhibition.com/register/

Press registration is now open. To register, please visit: http://eepurl.com/g-mdZH

