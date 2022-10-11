A virtual catch up is currently underway for ECOC Exhibition 2022

11 October 2022 – Europe’s largest exhibition for the optical communications industry will take place in Glasgow next year, it has been announced.

ECOC Exhibition 2023 gearing up for Glasgow

Following the success of this year’s event, the best attended since 2019, the 2022 event will be held at the SEC in Scotland's largest city from the 2-4th October.

ECOC Exhibition’s 2022 Basel event was attended by more than 6200 executives and senior professionals from the industry’s largest and most influential companies and 290 exhibitors.

“The bounce back in exhibitor and visitor numbers after the last couple of years was great to see and is a testament to the event’s pedigree and popularity as the leading optical communications event in the continent”, said ECOC Exhibition’s Commercial Director, Emma Harvey. “We anticipate welcoming even more of the world’s top names in the telecoms market to share their knowledge and present on the latest industry topics, even more exhibitors for attendees to meet and talk about their latest products, and even more visitors to network together in Glasgow next year”.

34 industry leaders presented at a packed-out Market Focus theatre and 19 presentations took place in the Product Focus theatre across the three days. Those presentations, as well as the chance to network with the exhibitors, is available at the Virtual Catch-up currently taking place this week. For more information and to take part, visit: https://www.ecocexhibition.com/virtual/

Participants in the virtual event will also get the chance to watch the ECOC Exhibition Industry Awards ceremony. The winners of the 2022 awards are Lumentum for the Data Centre Innovation Best Product award; Lumensity Limited for the Best Fibre or Fibre Component; Ciena for Most Innovative Product; Coherent for the Optical Integration (SiPh and/or other); and Source Photonics for both Optical Transport and Innovative FTTx Product.

The awards celebrate and recognise technology and product commercialisation, and highlight significant achievements in advancing the business of optical communications, transport, networking, fibre-based products and photonic integration circuits. They will return next year for Glasgow 2023.

In addition, exhibitor booths, face-to-face networking, live Market Focus presentations, product demonstrations and an award ceremony will return for the thousands of attendees.

Visit https://www.ecocexhibition.com/ for more information. Pre-reg is now open at: https://ecocexhibition.us14.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=f5f9eef053c791c0b4b86e508&id=7416165083

About ECOC Exhibition

The ECOC Exhibition is the largest optical communications exhibition in Europe, held each September in a different European city, the event is the key meeting place for decision makers from across the fibre optic communications technology industry. Now in its 27th year, the exhibition now attracts over 6,000 decision makers from all around the world - bringing together manufacturers, suppliers and service providers to networking, gain insights on the latest developments, new products and trends in the industry.

