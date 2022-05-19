The event will be held in Basel, Switzerland

19 May 2022 – From 19-21 September 2022, the Swiss city of Basel will host technologists, thought leaders and decision makers, as part of Europe’s largest exhibition for the optical communications industry. Exhibitor booths, face-to-face networking, live ‘Market Focus’ presentations, product demonstrations and an award ceremony will attract thousands of attendees and exhibitors to the city.

“With the continent on the cusp of a next-gen networking boom, ECOC Exhibition is the meeting place and showcase for the latest developments in the optical connectivity industry”, said Emma Harvey, Commercial Director, ECOC.

ECOC Exhibition’s Market Focus, which attracts speakers from across the world, is now open for entries and focuses on five key themes. Topics include fibre access (5G) and next generation 6G/7G systems, intersatellite communication, high speed PON and FTTX solutions, and advanced fibre-based connectors, interfaces and panels. Call for speakers closes Monday 13th June.

Also open for entries are the ECOC Exhibition Industry Awards. Celebrating and recognising technology and product commercialisation and highlighting significant achievements in advancing the business of optical communications, transport, networking, fibre-based products and photonic integration circuits, the awards are open for entries until Monday 13th June.

Previous winners include Ciena, Lightwave Logic, Huawei, and II-VI. Nominations are judged by an independent Awards Committee and the winners announced during the exhibition. For more information and to enter, visit: https://www.ecocexhibition.com/visit/ecoc-exhibition-industry-awards/.

The Product Focus theatre is run in conjunction with Market Focus and features presentations covering the latest innovative products, live demonstrations and technology announcements.

“With billions pumped into fibre rollout plans and investment pledges at an all-time high, the fibre optic industry is leading the charge for continent-wide gigabit connectivity. For those who want their voices heard by the industry – and the advancements of their companies and institutions that are ushering in a new era of optical technology known – ECOC Exhibition offers a platform to amplify their voices and meet with partners, customers and new faces in the industry,” said Emma Harvey.

Visitor registration is open for the event. Visit https://www.ecocexhibition.com/register for more information.

About ECOC Exhibition

The ECOC Exhibition is the largest optical communications exhibition in Europe, held each September in a different European city, the event is the key meeting place for decision makers from across the fibre optic communications technology industry. Now in its 26th year, the exhibition now attracts over 6,000 decision makers from all around the world - bringing together manufacturers, suppliers and service providers to networking, gain insights on the latest developments, new products and trends in the industry.

